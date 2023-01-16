Tuesday, Jan. 17
TMS - Wrestling Junior High District Quad at a to be determined location.
Cherokee Elementary - Fight grade trip to BizTown at Junior Achievement of Oklahoma Inc. at 3947 S. 103rd East Ave. in Tulsa.
THS - Basketball vs. Collinsville, away, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17-21
TMS - Basketball Cherokee City Tournament, home, TMAC, all day.
Wednesday, Jan. 18-20
TMS - Choir Children's All-State at Tulsa.
Wednesday, Jan. 18-21
THS - High School All State Choir Festival and Concert at Tulsa.
Wednesday, Jan. 18-22
THS - All-State Band Clinic at Westmoore High School.
Thursday, Jan. 19-21
THS - Basketball CA Titan Classic at Midwest City.
THS - Wrestling High School District Quad at Will Rogers at 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
TMS - Wrestling Junior High Dual Tournament, home, 10 a.m.
THS - Winter Art Show at the THS Performing Arts Center lobby at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
THS - JRTOC Color Guard and Drill Team Competition at Edison High School in Tulsa.
TMS - TMS Robotics to go to Bixby from 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
TMS - Junior high wrestling Metro Lake Conference at Glenpool.
TMS - Basketball vs. Coweta, home, boys at the TMAC, girls at the middle school, 5 p.m.
