Tuesday, Jan. 17

TMS - Wrestling Junior High District Quad at a to be determined location.

Cherokee Elementary - Fight grade trip to BizTown at Junior Achievement of Oklahoma Inc. at 3947 S. 103rd East Ave. in Tulsa.

THS - Basketball vs. Collinsville, away, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17-21

TMS - Basketball Cherokee City Tournament, home, TMAC, all day.

Wednesday, Jan. 18-20

TMS - Choir Children's All-State at Tulsa.

Wednesday, Jan. 18-21

THS - High School All State Choir Festival and Concert at Tulsa.

Wednesday, Jan. 18-22

THS - All-State Band Clinic at Westmoore High School.

Thursday, Jan. 19-21

THS - Basketball CA Titan Classic at Midwest City.

THS - Wrestling High School District Quad at Will Rogers at 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

TMS - Wrestling Junior High Dual Tournament, home, 10 a.m.

THS - Winter Art Show at the THS Performing Arts Center lobby at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

THS - JRTOC Color Guard and Drill Team Competition at Edison High School in Tulsa.

TMS - TMS Robotics to go to Bixby from 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

TMS - Junior high wrestling Metro Lake Conference at Glenpool.

TMS - Basketball vs. Coweta, home, boys at the TMAC, girls at the middle school, 5 p.m.

