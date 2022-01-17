Tuesday, Jan. 18

District - Monthly School Board meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m. with broadcast via YouTube.

THS - HS Basketball at Collinsville, 4-9 p.m.

TMS - JH Wrestling District Quad: Coweta, Will Rodgers, and Shawnee at Coweta.

TMS - Children's All-State Practice TMS, choir room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Jan. 18-22

THS - OMEA State Music Conference at Tulsa Convention Center.

TMS - MS Basketball, seventhth and eight grade, Cherokee County Tournament at Woodall.

Jan. 19-21

TMS - Children's All-State in Tulsa.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

District - Indian Ed committee meeting at 11 a.m., Board of Education.

Thursday, Jan. 20

THS - HS Wrestling District Quad: Coweta, Will Rodgers, and Shawnee at home/TMAC, 12:30-6 p.m.

Jan. 20-23

THS - HS Basketball Port City Classic at Catoosa.

Friday, Jan. 21

TMS - JH Wrestling Dual Tournament at home/TMAC, to be announced.

