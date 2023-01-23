Tuesday, Jan. 24
THS - Sophomores tour Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah.
THS - Basketball vs. Coweta, away, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
TMS - TSA to STEM Day in Pryor from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
TMS - Choir Circle the State with Song Festival at THS Performing Arts Center from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with the concert at 4 p.m.
TMS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, away, 5 p.m.
TMS/THS - Wrestling at Fort Gibson from 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
THS - Wrestling high school boys/girls tournament all day at Pryor.
Greenwood Elementary - First Grade Fairy Tale Ball at Greenwood Commons at 9:15 a.m.
Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2:30 p.m.
THS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, Greenwood Night, home, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
TMS - Robotics at Stillwater from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Cherokee Elementary - Book Fair.
TMS - Basketball vs. Grove, home, boys at TMS, girls at TMAC, 5 p.m.
