Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&