Tuesday, Jan. 24

THS - Sophomores tour Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah.

THS - Basketball vs. Coweta, away, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

TMS - TSA to STEM Day in Pryor from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

TMS - Choir Circle the State with Song Festival at THS Performing Arts Center from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with the concert at 4 p.m.

TMS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, away, 5 p.m.

TMS/THS - Wrestling at Fort Gibson from 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

THS - Wrestling high school boys/girls tournament all day at Pryor.

Greenwood Elementary - First Grade Fairy Tale Ball at Greenwood Commons at 9:15 a.m.

Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2:30 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Glenpool, Greenwood Night, home, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

TMS - Robotics at Stillwater from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Cherokee Elementary - Book Fair.

TMS - Basketball vs. Grove, home, boys at TMS, girls at TMAC, 5 p.m.

