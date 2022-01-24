Tuesday, Jan. 25
THS - HS basketball v. Coweta at home, 4-9 p.m.
GW - Greenwood Elementary Night at basketball games, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
TMS - Circle the State practice TMS Choir Room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
TMS - Student of the Month at Chili’s.
Thursday, Jan. 27
THS/TMS - JH/HS wrestling v. Fort Gibson at home, TMAC, 6-9 p.m.
TMS - MS basketball v. Glenpool at home, 5-9 p.m.
TMS - Circle the State with Song Music Festival at THS/PAC 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., concert at 4 p.m.
TMS - TSA/Science Club Winter Expedition at Science Museum Oklahoma.
Friday, Jan. 28
All Sites - Distance Learning Day.
THS - HS wrestling tournament at Pryor.
THS - HS basketball at Glenpool, 4-9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
THS - Winterguard contest at Catoosa.
