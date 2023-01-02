Tuesday, Jan. 3

THS - Basketball vs. Claremore, away, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3-5

District - No school due to New Year's.

Thursday, Jan. 5

TMS - Basketball vs. Skiatook, boys at TMS, girls at TMAC, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5-7

THS - Basketball invitational all day at Verdigris.

Friday, Jan. 6

THS - EDBDA All-District Band Clinic at THS.

District - No school for students. Professional Development Day.

Friday, Jan. 6-7

THS - High school boys wrestling tournament at Jenks.

Monday, Jan. 9

TMS - Basketball vs. Pryor, boys at TMAC, girls at TMS, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video