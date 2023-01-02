Tuesday, Jan. 3
THS - Basketball vs. Claremore, away, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3-5
District - No school due to New Year's.
Thursday, Jan. 5
TMS - Basketball vs. Skiatook, boys at TMS, girls at TMAC, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5-7
THS - Basketball invitational all day at Verdigris.
Friday, Jan. 6
THS - EDBDA All-District Band Clinic at THS.
District - No school for students. Professional Development Day.
Friday, Jan. 6-7
THS - High school boys wrestling tournament at Jenks.
Monday, Jan. 9
TMS - Basketball vs. Pryor, boys at TMAC, girls at TMS, 5 p.m.
