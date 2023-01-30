Editor's note: Weather may affect some listings.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

THS - Basketball vs. Grove, Heritage Night, home, 4 p.m.

TMS/THS - Wrestling at Grove at 5 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Heritage Night at THS basketball game at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Cherokee Elementary - Book Fair.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Greenwood Elementary - Mad Scientist with Boys and Girls Club at the gym at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1-6

Greenwood Elementary - Yearbook presales.

Thursday, Feb. 2

District - Parent Teacher Conference Night from 4-7 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Coweta, away, 4 p.m.

TMS - Basketball vs. Claremore, home, boys at TMAC, girls at middle school, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

District - Distance Learning Day.

Greenwood Elementary - Tiger Assembly at gym at 2:15 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Claremore, Cherokee Night, home, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Cherokee Elementary Basketball Night at THS at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

TMS - Wrestling Junior High All-State at OKC Fairgrounds.

Saturday, Feb. 4

TMS - District Merit Badge Fair at TMS from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

TPS Athletics - Eighth Annual Hall of Fame Banquet at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

TMS - Basketball in the Metro Lake Conference at a to-be-determined location.

Cherokee Elementary - 100 Days of School – Students can dress like they are a 100 years old.

Heritage Elementary - 100 Days of School – Students can dress like they are a 100 years old.

TMS - Pom Spirit Camp for Pre-K through fifth grade at the TMS gym at 3:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Fit Family Fun Night at 6 p.m.

