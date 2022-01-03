Tuesday, Jan. 4
All Sites - Students return to school.
THS - Basketball at Claremore, 4-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
TMS - Jr. High All-State practice, TMS choir room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
TMS - Basketball v. Skiatook at home, 5-9 p.m.
Jan. 6-8
TMS - Jr. High All-state in Oklahoma City.
Friday, Jan. 7
THS - First semester report cards go home.
Heritage - Junior Achievement BizTown, fifth grade field trip.
Jan. 7-8
THS/TMS - Eastern District Band Directors Band Clinic at PAC.
Jan. 7-9
THS - Wrestling tournament at Inola, TBA.
