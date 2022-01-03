Tuesday, Jan. 4

All Sites - Students return to school.

THS - Basketball at Claremore, 4-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

TMS - Jr. High All-State practice, TMS choir room, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

TMS - Basketball v. Skiatook at home, 5-9 p.m.

Jan. 6-8

TMS - Jr. High All-state in Oklahoma City.

Friday, Jan. 7

THS - First semester report cards go home.

Heritage - Junior Achievement BizTown, fifth grade field trip.

Jan. 7-8

THS/TMS - Eastern District Band Directors Band Clinic at PAC.

Jan. 7-9

THS - Wrestling tournament at Inola, TBA.

