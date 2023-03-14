Monday, March 13-17

Spring Break. No school.

Friday, March 17

THS - Varsity baseball vs. Shawnee, away, 2 p.m.

THS - Varsity baseball vs. Jones, away, noon.

Monday, March 20

THS - J. Vaughn - Youth health and leadership conference at Tahlequah.

THS - Girls golf in Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails.

THS - Slow pitch vs. Haskell and Muskogee, home, 4:30 p.m.

TMS - Girls and boys soccer vs. Hilldale, home, Doc Wadley, 5:30 p.m.

THS - Varsity baseball vs. Bartlesville, away, 6 p.m.

