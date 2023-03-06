Tuesday, March 7

TMS - Pom clinic at TMS at 3:30 p.m.

TMS - Seventh grade Pod A to go to Connors from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

TMS - Tennis boys at Pryor from 8 a.m.-2 p.m

THS - Boys and girls tennis tournament at Booker T. Washington from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

TMS - Track seventh through ninth grade at Tahlequah from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

THS - Junior varsity and varsity boys and varsity girls soccer at Hilldale from 4-9 p.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Pryor, away, 5 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Isbindi school-wide skate night at Skatehouse at 5:30 p.m.

THS - Varsity baseball vs. Enid, home, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7-8

THS - BPA State Leadership Conference starts at Tulsa.

Tuesday, March 7-8

TMS - Pom clinic.

Wednesday, March 8

THS - FFA to go to the Oklahoma Youth Expo in Oklahoma City.

Greenwood Elementary - Spring pictures.

TMS - Cherokee Language Bowl at Greasy from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - First grade field trip to the aquarium at Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks at 8:30 a.m.

TMS - Student Council meeting at TMS Room 30 at 3:15 p.m.

TMS - TSA meeting at TMS Room 39 at 3:15 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - After-school skate at Skatehouse at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

TMS - Tiger STEM Day at Pryor at 8:30 a.m.

TMS - Heritage Club to tour Cherokee Nation historic sites in Tahlequah at 8:30 a.m.

Greenwood Elementary - PTO to do tye dye in the commons area at 1 p.m.

TMS - Pom tryouts at 3:30 p.m.

THS - Junior varsity and varsity boys and varsity girls soccer at Stilwell at 4 p.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Briggs, home, 4:30 p.m.

THS - Baseball vs. Broken Arrow at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 9-11

THS - Basketball State a to-be-determined location.

Friday, March 10

District - Last day of third quarter.

Greenwood Elementary - Second grade skate at Skatehouse at 9:15 a.m.

THS - Track at Glenpool at 9:30 a.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Tiger assembly at the gym at 2:15 p.m.

THS - Baseball vs. Fort Gibson, home, 5 p.m.

TMS - Baseball vs. Fort Gibson, away, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

TMS - Cheer tryouts at TMS at noon.

Monday, March 13-17

District - Spring Break. No school.

