March 8-11
TMS - Cherokee Language Bowl, virtual.
Tuesday, March 8
District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m., via YouTube.
THS - Pre-Enrollment Makeup Night, 5-8 p.m.
THS - Slow Pitch Lady Tiger Festival at home, TDP.
THS - Baseball, varsity, at Enid, 6 p.m.
THS - Gear Up Tour of NSU for juniors.
Central - Campus tour at OSU-IT, Okmulgee.
TMS - Seventh and eighth grade track, 8:30 a.m. at home.
Wednesday, March 9
THS - Pom tryout meeting for candidates and parents 5:45 p.m. at TMAC lobby.
THS - Golf, boys, Skiatook Invitational at Mohaek Park.
THS - Tennis, boys, at Owasso, 8 a.m.
Cherokee - School skate, 3:45-5:45 p.m.
Heritage - Jog-A-Thon.
March 10-13
THS - Basketball, state, TBD.
TMS - JH Baseball Festival at Muskogee.
March 10-17
THS - OK Youth Expo Livestock Show.
Thursday, March 10
THS - All-Star Elementary Band Clinic at PAC.
THS - Tennis, girls, at Owasso, 8 a.m.
THS - Soccer, JVB/VG/VB, at Coweta, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
THS - Slow Pitch at Bartlesville, 4:30 p.m.
THS - Baseball, varsity, at Broken Arrow, ONEOK, 6 p.m.
THS - Pre-enrollment due.
TMS - Pom tryouts at TMS, gym, 4 p.m.
TMS - Choir Dallas trip deposit due.
Cherokee - First grade program at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood - Second grade program at 5:30 p.m. and third grade field trip to Jenks Aquarium.
Greenwood - Faculty paint party, 6 p.m.
Heritage - Celebrates secretary/office manager day.
Heritage - Fourth and fifth grades go on field trip to Tulsa Zoo.
Friday, March 11
All Sites - Distance Learning Day.
THS - Track at Glenpool, 9 a.m.
THS - Baseball, varsity and junior varsity, at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
TMS - Pre-enrollment help, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at counseling office.
Satruday, March 12
THS - Winterguard contest at Adair High School.
Sunday, March 13
District - Daylight Savings Time begins.
