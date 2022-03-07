March 8-11

TMS - Cherokee Language Bowl, virtual.

Tuesday, March 8

District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m., via YouTube.

THS - Pre-Enrollment Makeup Night, 5-8 p.m.

THS - Slow Pitch Lady Tiger Festival at home, TDP.

THS - Baseball, varsity, at Enid, 6 p.m.

THS - Gear Up Tour of NSU for juniors.

Central - Campus tour at OSU-IT, Okmulgee.

TMS - Seventh and eighth grade track, 8:30 a.m. at home.

Wednesday, March 9

THS - Pom tryout meeting for candidates and parents 5:45 p.m. at TMAC lobby.

THS - Golf, boys, Skiatook Invitational at Mohaek Park.

THS - Tennis, boys, at Owasso, 8 a.m.

Cherokee - School skate, 3:45-5:45 p.m.

Heritage - Jog-A-Thon.

March 10-13

THS - Basketball, state, TBD.

TMS - JH Baseball Festival at Muskogee.

March 10-17

THS - OK Youth Expo Livestock Show.

Thursday, March 10

THS - All-Star Elementary Band Clinic at PAC.

THS - Tennis, girls, at Owasso, 8 a.m.

THS - Soccer, JVB/VG/VB, at Coweta, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

THS - Slow Pitch at Bartlesville, 4:30 p.m.

THS - Baseball, varsity, at Broken Arrow, ONEOK, 6 p.m.

THS - Pre-enrollment due.

TMS - Pom tryouts at TMS, gym, 4 p.m.

TMS - Choir Dallas trip deposit due.

Cherokee - First grade program at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood - Second grade program at 5:30 p.m. and third grade field trip to Jenks Aquarium.

Greenwood - Faculty paint party, 6 p.m.

Heritage - Celebrates secretary/office manager day.

Heritage - Fourth and fifth grades go on field trip to Tulsa Zoo.

Friday, March 11

All Sites - Distance Learning Day.

THS - Track at Glenpool, 9 a.m.

THS - Baseball, varsity and junior varsity, at Wagoner, 5 p.m.

TMS - Pre-enrollment help, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at counseling office.

Satruday, March 12

THS - Winterguard contest at Adair High School.

Sunday, March 13

District - Daylight Savings Time begins.

Tags

Trending Video