May 10-13
Heritage - VEX Robotics World’s Camp trip, Dallas, Texas.
Tuesday, May 10
District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m. – Broadcast Via YouTube.
THS - AP Language test.
THS - Senior assembly at PAC, 8 a.m. to noon.
THS - Spring Arts Show at PAC lobby, 5-6:30 p.m.
THS - THS Choir Spring concert at PAC, 7-9 p.m.
Heritage - Fifth grade STAR music concert at 6:30 p.m. at PAC.
Heritage - Fourth grade award at 2:15 p.m.
Greenwood - Greenwood Olympics, grades K-2.
Cherokee - Jog-A-Thon award fishing pond trip at Methodist Home, 9 a.m.
Sequoyah - Pre-K graduation: 8:30-9:15 a.m., Aldridge and Faulkner; 9:30-10:15 a.m., Keller and Cacy; 10:30-11:15 a.m., Plasencia and Felts; and 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cochran and Thatcher.
Wednesday, May 11
THS - Graduation at NSU Stadium, 7 p.m.
THS - AP Biology test.
THS - Senior Walks at elementary schools.
THS - Save A Senior trip to Main Event in Tulsa.
Heritage - Heritage Field Day.
Cherokee - Cherokee Day.
Greenwood - Bench dedication in memory of Greenwood princials Jim White, Jan Sheets, and Terry Garrett at 1:30 p.m. by the flag pole.
Thursday, May 12
District - Last day of school/Fourth quarter ends.
All elementary sites - Report cards go home.
THS/TMS/Cherokee - Special Olympics athletes to Stillwater.
Heritage - Fifth grade awards program at 1:30 p.m.
May 12-15
THS - Baseball State, TBD.
Friday, May 13
District - Accent on Excellence: All staff reports to PAC.
All Sites - PD Day.
May 13-15
THS - Boys' tennis, State, TBD.
THS - Track, State at Ardmore, TBD.
