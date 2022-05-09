May 10-13

Heritage - VEX Robotics World’s Camp trip, Dallas, Texas.

Tuesday, May 10

District - Monthly School Board Meeting at Board of Education, 6 p.m. – Broadcast Via YouTube.

THS - AP Language test.

THS - Senior assembly at PAC, 8 a.m. to noon.

THS - Spring Arts Show at PAC lobby, 5-6:30 p.m.

THS - THS Choir Spring concert at PAC, 7-9 p.m.

Heritage - Fifth grade STAR music concert at 6:30 p.m. at PAC.

Heritage - Fourth grade award at 2:15 p.m.

Greenwood - Greenwood Olympics, grades K-2.

Cherokee - Jog-A-Thon award fishing pond trip at Methodist Home, 9 a.m.

Sequoyah - Pre-K graduation: 8:30-9:15 a.m., Aldridge and Faulkner; 9:30-10:15 a.m., Keller and Cacy; 10:30-11:15 a.m., Plasencia and Felts; and 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cochran and Thatcher.

Wednesday, May 11

THS - Graduation at NSU Stadium, 7 p.m.

THS - AP Biology test.

THS - Senior Walks at elementary schools.

THS - Save A Senior trip to Main Event in Tulsa.

Heritage - Heritage Field Day.

Cherokee - Cherokee Day.

Greenwood - Bench dedication in memory of Greenwood princials Jim White, Jan Sheets, and Terry Garrett at 1:30 p.m. by the flag pole.

Thursday, May 12

District - Last day of school/Fourth quarter ends.

All elementary sites - Report cards go home.

THS/TMS/Cherokee - Special Olympics athletes to Stillwater.

Heritage - Fifth grade awards program at 1:30 p.m.

May 12-15

THS - Baseball State, TBD.

Friday, May 13

District - Accent on Excellence: All staff reports to PAC.

All Sites - PD Day.

May 13-15

THS - Boys' tennis, State, TBD.

THS - Track, State at Ardmore, TBD.

