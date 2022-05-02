May 3-6
Heritage - Teacher Appreciation Week.
Cherokee - Book Fair.
THS - Teacher Appreciation Week.
May 3 - THS Admin: We are going to make you an offer you can’t refuse … The DogFather food truck will be here to serve you!
May 4 - 11th grade lemonade and dessert: When life gave you lemons you squeezed all you had into your work and made the best of it. We appreciate that. Thank you for quenching our student’s thirst for knowledge.
May 5 - Cinco de Mayo – Ninth grade nacho bar: You all are “nacho” average staff. Muchas Gracias for all you do.
May 6 - 12th grade ice cream sundae bar: Here’s the scoop … our teachers are sweet and deserve a nice treat. Thank you for being the cherry on top of a sweet year.
May 3
THS/TMS - Free Physicals for students in grades 6-11 at TMAC, 1-4 p.m. – Physicals can’t be dated before May 1.
THS - Honors Graduation Luncheon at NSU, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
THS - Tulsa Tech-Peoria Campus/JA Finance Park on-site Simulation – Economics Program.
TMS - Chromebook check-in for seventh grades Pod B
TMS -Seventh grade Pod B testing.
TMS - Fifth grade tours at TMS, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fifth grade parent night TMS goes from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
TMS - Seventh grade RISE field trip at Rocky Ford State Park.
TMS - Band Spring Concert at PAC, 6-7:30 p.m.
May 4-8
THS - BPA National Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas.
THS - Baseball Regionals, TBD.
May 4
THS - Students Lead Baccalaureate at 6 p.m., PAC.
THS - Slow Pitch State OSSAA at Hall of Fame, TBD.
THS - AP Literature Test.
THS - Boys tennis v. Wagoner at home, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
TMS - Chromebook Check-in eighth grade Pod A and eighth grade Pod A testing.
TMS - Eighth grade to visit ICTC Tech Fest noon to 2:30 p.m.
TMS - Eighth grade RISE field trip to Rocky Ford State Park.
Heritage - Third grade Egg Drop from 9:55-11:35 a.m.
Heritage - Walk to School Day.
Cherokee - Robotics Trip, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Greenwood - Skate House trip.
Greenwood - First grade Luau, 1-2:45 p.m.
Greenwood - Fifth grade Red Carpet Event, 9-10:50 a.m.
May 5
THS - Bench Dedication for Marjie Dowling at THS Admin Building by the flagpole, 4 p.m.
THS - AP Statistics Test.
THS - Band Spring Concert at PAC, 6-7:30 p.m.
TMS - Chromebook check-in eighth grade Pod B and eighth grade Pod B testing.
Heritage/Cherokee/Greenwood - First and second grade. Little Olympics Track Meet at THS.
Heritage - Third grade STEM activity, Tulsa Air and Space Museum.
Cherokee - Fifth grade program, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood - Fifth grade Cookout.
May 6
THS - AP U.S. History Test.
THS - Tournament of Champs at El Reno.
TMS - Chromebook Check-in make-up Day for seventh and eighth grade and make-up testing for seventh and eighth grades.
TMS - Make a Difference Carnival.
Heritage/Cherokee/Greenwood - third and fourth grade. Little Olympics Track Meet at THS.
Heritage - Second grade awards program at 8:30 a.m.
Greenwood - Kinder Bash, 9-11 a.m.
May 6-7
TMS - Choir Trip to Dallas.
May 6-8
THS - Girls’ tennis State, TBD.
