Tuesday, Nov. 1

THS - Freshman Day at the Camp Loughridge ropes course with ETS Trio Staff .

Greenwood Elementary - Group pictures and retakes.

TMS - Native American Heritage Month starts and runs all month long.

THS - Pom begins all-day Rada Knives fundraiser.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

THS - UCO Leadership Academy at Edmond.

TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Fall retakes and class picture day from 8-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Heritage Elementary - First-grade to go to Tulsa zoo field trip.

THS - UCO recruiting event for ETS students at Edmond.

THS - FFA district officer leadership conference at Kelleyville.

Greenwood Elementary - Popcorn orders due.

TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Third grade Veterans Day program for everyone at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1-3

TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3-6

THS - Choir and vocal music contest in Durango, Colorado.

Friday, Nov. 4

Heritage Elementary - Celebrates Lunch Hero Day.

TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

TMS - "Elf the Musical JR." performance for elementary schools from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the THS PAC.

Cherokee Elementary - Fourth and fifth graders travel to TMS for "Elf the Musical JR." from 1-2:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - House assembly at 2:30 p.m.

THS - Football vs. Bartlesville, away, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

THS - Pom Game Day regionals at a to be determined location.

TMS/ THS - All-district band auditions at Fort Gibson High School.

THS - Student Council State Convention at Lawton.

THS - Wrestling at Bixby at 9:30 a.m.

TMS - "Elf the Musical JR." showing at 7 p.m. at the THS PAC.

Sunday, Nov. 6

THS - Pom all-state tryouts at Norman.

Monday, Nov. 7

THS - Varsity tournament at Wagoner High School. The trip is pending until qualification.

Heritage Elementary - Pre-sale tickets start for Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 15.

Cherokee Elementary - Dental fluoride clinic to serve all students.

Greenwood Elementary - Third grade to go to Cherokee Nation at 8:30 a.m.

TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video