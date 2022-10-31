Tuesday, Nov. 1
THS - Freshman Day at the Camp Loughridge ropes course with ETS Trio Staff .
Greenwood Elementary - Group pictures and retakes.
TMS - Native American Heritage Month starts and runs all month long.
THS - Pom begins all-day Rada Knives fundraiser.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
THS - UCO Leadership Academy at Edmond.
TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Fall retakes and class picture day from 8-10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Heritage Elementary - First-grade to go to Tulsa zoo field trip.
THS - UCO recruiting event for ETS students at Edmond.
THS - FFA district officer leadership conference at Kelleyville.
Greenwood Elementary - Popcorn orders due.
TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Third grade Veterans Day program for everyone at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1-3
TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3-6
THS - Choir and vocal music contest in Durango, Colorado.
Friday, Nov. 4
Heritage Elementary - Celebrates Lunch Hero Day.
TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
TMS - "Elf the Musical JR." performance for elementary schools from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the THS PAC.
Cherokee Elementary - Fourth and fifth graders travel to TMS for "Elf the Musical JR." from 1-2:30 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - House assembly at 2:30 p.m.
THS - Football vs. Bartlesville, away, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
THS - Pom Game Day regionals at a to be determined location.
TMS/ THS - All-district band auditions at Fort Gibson High School.
THS - Student Council State Convention at Lawton.
THS - Wrestling at Bixby at 9:30 a.m.
TMS - "Elf the Musical JR." showing at 7 p.m. at the THS PAC.
Sunday, Nov. 6
THS - Pom all-state tryouts at Norman.
Monday, Nov. 7
THS - Varsity tournament at Wagoner High School. The trip is pending until qualification.
Heritage Elementary - Pre-sale tickets start for Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 15.
Cherokee Elementary - Dental fluoride clinic to serve all students.
Greenwood Elementary - Third grade to go to Cherokee Nation at 8:30 a.m.
TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3 p.m.
