Tuesday, Nov. 15

TMS - Choir's second round at the junior high all state auditions at Moore.

THS - Jazz all state auditions take place all day in Oklahoma City.

THS/ TMS- TSA Fall Leadership Conference at Norman.

TMS - Progress reports are set to go home.

Cherokee Elementary - Thanksgiving lunch starts at 10:30 a.m.

Heritage Elementary - Thanksgiving lunch starts at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15-21

TMS - Ninth grade participates in a basketball tournament at Jay.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Heritage Elementary - Progress reports are set to go home.

THS - Professional Leadership Conference takes place at Northeastern State University.

Cherokee Elementary - Picture retakes and group picture day.

THS - Jenks Aquarium trip with zoology to Tulsa at 7:30 a.m.

TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

THS - FCCLA goes to the District Star Event at Sallisaw.

Greenwood Elementary - Jog-a-thon takes place all day.

Sequoyah Elementary - Pre-K trike-a-thon takes place all day.

TMS - Assembly at the TMS Gym at 8:15 a.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Third-grade trip to tour the Cherokee Heritage Center from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

TMS - Choir OU Men's rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

District - Distance Learning Day.

Monday, Nov. 21

District - Thanksgiving Break. No school.

Tags

Trending Video