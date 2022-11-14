Tuesday, Nov. 15
TMS - Choir's second round at the junior high all state auditions at Moore.
THS - Jazz all state auditions take place all day in Oklahoma City.
THS/ TMS- TSA Fall Leadership Conference at Norman.
TMS - Progress reports are set to go home.
Cherokee Elementary - Thanksgiving lunch starts at 10:30 a.m.
Heritage Elementary - Thanksgiving lunch starts at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15-21
TMS - Ninth grade participates in a basketball tournament at Jay.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Heritage Elementary - Progress reports are set to go home.
THS - Professional Leadership Conference takes place at Northeastern State University.
Cherokee Elementary - Picture retakes and group picture day.
THS - Jenks Aquarium trip with zoology to Tulsa at 7:30 a.m.
TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
THS - FCCLA goes to the District Star Event at Sallisaw.
Greenwood Elementary - Jog-a-thon takes place all day.
Sequoyah Elementary - Pre-K trike-a-thon takes place all day.
TMS - Assembly at the TMS Gym at 8:15 a.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Third-grade trip to tour the Cherokee Heritage Center from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
TMS - Choir OU Men's rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
District - Distance Learning Day.
Monday, Nov. 21
District - Thanksgiving Break. No school.
