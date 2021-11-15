Tuesday, Nov. 16
THS - Professional Leadership Conference at NSU.
TMS - Second round of auditions for Jr. High All-State at Oklahoma City.
District - Monthly School Board meeting at Board of Education 6 p.m. – Broadcast via YouTube.
Nov. 16-20
TMS - Basketball – ninth – at Jay tournament.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
THS - Zoology Students examine invertebrate organisms at Jenks Aquarium.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - Circle the State Practice from 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room.
All Elementaries - Progress reports go home.
Cherokee - FFA Petting Zoo for kindergarten and first grade in the morning
Thursday, Nov. 18
THS - Marksmanship Competition at Star Spencer High School, Oklahoma City.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - OU Men’s rehearsal at 3:15-4:15 p.m. choir room.
Elementaries/TMS/THS - Elemenatires/JH/HS Wrestling Orange and White Tournament at home TMAC, 5:30-9 p.m.
Heritage - Family Night: Camp Read A Lot, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19
THS - Ag Day at Sequoyah Elementary, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 20
TMS/THS - JH/HS Wrestling at Union/Pryor, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
