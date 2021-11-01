Tuesday, Nov. 2

BOE - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.

THS - Ag. Leadership Conference at Kellyville.

TMS - Choir will attend Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Tulsa PAC.

Greenwood - Camp Learn S’more will start at 6 p.m.

Heritage - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

TMS - Group Initiative/Teambuilding Course for the sixth grade RISE to take place at Camp Lutherhoma.

THS - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TMS - Circle of the State Practice takes place from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at the choir room.

Cherokee - Fourth grade will take a field trip to Rockin R Farms.

Cherokee/Heritage - Picture retakes and class picture day.

Thursday, Nov. 4

TMS - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TMS - OU Men’s rehearsal takes place from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in the choir room.

Sequoyah – Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Nov. 4-7

THS - 2021 Ticket to Broadway Cabaret Contest and Master Class in Durango, Colorado.

Friday, Nov. 5

THS - HS Football – Senior Night at home – Doc Wadley – v. Collinsville, 7 p.m.

TMS - Musical – Moana – at PAC 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Cherokee - Jog-a-thon money is due.

Saturday, Nov. 6

THS - HS Wrestling at Broken Arrow, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THS/TMS - All-District Band auditions take place at Fort Gibson.

TMS - Musical – Moana – at PAC, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6-9

THS - Student Council State takes place at Del City.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Daylight Savings Time ends. Set your clocks back.

