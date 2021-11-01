Tuesday, Nov. 2
BOE - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.
THS - Ag. Leadership Conference at Kellyville.
TMS - Choir will attend Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Tulsa PAC.
Greenwood - Camp Learn S’more will start at 6 p.m.
Heritage - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
TMS - Group Initiative/Teambuilding Course for the sixth grade RISE to take place at Camp Lutherhoma.
THS - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
TMS - Circle of the State Practice takes place from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at the choir room.
Cherokee - Fourth grade will take a field trip to Rockin R Farms.
Cherokee/Heritage - Picture retakes and class picture day.
Thursday, Nov. 4
TMS - Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
TMS - OU Men’s rehearsal takes place from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in the choir room.
Sequoyah – Total Wellness – Annual Screening Wellness Clinic for staff will be from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 4-7
THS - 2021 Ticket to Broadway Cabaret Contest and Master Class in Durango, Colorado.
Friday, Nov. 5
THS - HS Football – Senior Night at home – Doc Wadley – v. Collinsville, 7 p.m.
TMS - Musical – Moana – at PAC 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Cherokee - Jog-a-thon money is due.
Saturday, Nov. 6
THS - HS Wrestling at Broken Arrow, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THS/TMS - All-District Band auditions take place at Fort Gibson.
TMS - Musical – Moana – at PAC, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6-9
THS - Student Council State takes place at Del City.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Daylight Savings Time ends. Set your clocks back.
