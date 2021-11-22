[mdash] age 58 of Tahlequah, OK. Sanitation Technician. Died November 15th in Tulsa, OK. Services November 18th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation November 17th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Reverend Glen Rowan, age 70 of Hulbert, transitioned on November 15, 2021. Funeral service is November 19, 2021, 10:00 am, First Baptist Church Hulbert. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
