Tuesday, Nov. 29
THS - FCCLA delivering blankets to OK Caring for Children in Oklahoma City.
THS - Student council participates in “Getting to the Y” training.
THS - Basketball vs. Collinsville, home, 4 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Second grade goes to NSU “Lights On” at Seminary Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary - Second grade goes to NSU “Lights On” at Seminary Hall at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
THS - All-region cheer tryouts at Salina High School take place all day.
THS - Science field trip over forensic pathology and study of human skills at Oklahoma City.
District - Native American Dance Demonstration at 8:15 a.m. for TMS and THS, and at 9:30 a.m. for Pre-K through fifth grade at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
TMS - Students of the Month lunch at Chili’s at 11 a.m.
TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Cherokee Elementary - Spirit of the Season; Wear red and green day all day.
TMS - Choir OU Men's rehearsal, Room 10, 3 p.m.
TMS - Basketball vs. Coweta, away, 5 p.m.
District - Wrestling orange vs. white, Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Family Night “Camp Read-A-Lot” at Heritage Elementary at 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
THS - Band walks in Christmas parade.
Cherokee Elementary - Rudolph the Reindeer Day; Wear antlers all day.
TMS - Choir OU Men's Festival at Norman at 7 a.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Kindergarten goes to Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest at 9 a.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Second grade goes to Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest at noon.
Heritage Elementary - House Meeting at 2:20 p.m.
THS - Basketball vs. Coweta, home, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2-3
THS - All-state band auditions all day at Westmore High School.
THS - Girls wrestling tournament at Jay.
Saturday, Dec. 3
TMS - Wrestling tournament all day in Pryor.
TMS - Choir OU Men's Festival at Norman at noon.
Monday, Dec. 5
Cherokee Elementary - Holiday Hair Don’t Care; Wear a festive hat or accessory all day.
Heritage Elementary- Grade level Christmas tree decorating in foyer takes place all day.
