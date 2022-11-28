Tuesday, Nov. 29

THS - FCCLA delivering blankets to OK Caring for Children in Oklahoma City.

THS - Student council participates in “Getting to the Y” training.

THS - Basketball vs. Collinsville, home, 4 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Second grade goes to NSU “Lights On” at Seminary Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Second grade goes to NSU “Lights On” at Seminary Hall at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

THS - All-region cheer tryouts at Salina High School take place all day.

THS - Science field trip over forensic pathology and study of human skills at Oklahoma City.

District - Native American Dance Demonstration at 8:15 a.m. for TMS and THS, and at 9:30 a.m. for Pre-K through fifth grade at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.

TMS - Students of the Month lunch at Chili’s at 11 a.m.

TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Cherokee Elementary - Spirit of the Season; Wear red and green day all day.

TMS - Choir OU Men's rehearsal, Room 10, 3 p.m.

TMS - Basketball vs. Coweta, away, 5 p.m.

District - Wrestling orange vs. white, Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Family Night “Camp Read-A-Lot” at Heritage Elementary at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

THS - Band walks in Christmas parade.

Cherokee Elementary - Rudolph the Reindeer Day; Wear antlers all day.

TMS - Choir OU Men's Festival at Norman at 7 a.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Kindergarten goes to Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest at 9 a.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Second grade goes to Wilkinson Christmas Tree Forest at noon.

Heritage Elementary - House Meeting at 2:20 p.m.

THS - Basketball vs. Coweta, home, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2-3

THS - All-state band auditions all day at Westmore High School.

THS - Girls wrestling tournament at Jay.

Saturday, Dec. 3

TMS - Wrestling tournament all day in Pryor.

TMS - Choir OU Men's Festival at Norman at noon.

Monday, Dec. 5

Cherokee Elementary - Holiday Hair Don’t Care; Wear a festive hat or accessory all day.

Heritage Elementary- Grade level Christmas tree decorating in foyer takes place all day.

