Tuesday, Nov. 30
THS - HS basketball at home v. Collinsville, 4 p.m.
THS - Ag Students tour Chouteau Dairy Farm.
TMS - OU Men’s Rehearsal at 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - Student of the Month Lunch at Chili’s.
Cherokee - Jog-A-Thon award trip to the Skatehouse.
Heritage - Student Council, Tiger Spirit Day.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
TMS - JH Wrestling v. Stilwell at home, 10:45 a.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS gym, 3:45-4:45 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - Circle the State practice, 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room
Cherokee - Thirteen Days of Christmas Starts. Spirit of the Season – Wear red and green and start the countdown.
Cherokee/Greenwood/Heritage - Fifth Grade RISE visit to Camp Lutheroma
Thursday, Dec. 2
THS - Winter Arts Show at PAC, 5:30 p.m.
TMS - MS Basketball v. Coweta at home, 5 p.m.
TMS - OU Men’s trip to Norman.
Cherokee - Grinch Day – Dress Like a grinch.
Greenwood - Skate Night, 3:45-5:45 p.m. – Kindergarten will be hosting.
Friday, Dec. 3
THS - JROTC and Color Guard at the Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.
THS - HS Basketball v. Coweta, away, 4 p.m.
Central - Sign fundraiser orders due.
TMS - Special Needs Christmas party, 12:30-2 p.m.
Cherokee - Kindergarten Field Trip to Wilkinson tree farm
Cherokee - Faux Fur – Wear your over-the-top fur. Think earmuffs, scarves, jackets, vest, and boots.
Greenwood - School Wide assembly at 8:15 a.m. – Fifth Grade will host.
Dec. 3-4
THS - All sites – District band auditions at Westmoore HS.
Saturday, Dec. 4
TMS - JH Wrestling at Pryor Tournament, 7 a.m.
