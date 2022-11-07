Tuesday, Nov. 8
THS - FFA AFR Speech Contest at Sapulpa.
Greenwood Elementary - Third-grade Veterans Day Program takes place at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
TMS - Choir junior high All-State rehearsal, Room 10, 3 p.m.
TMS - Student counseling meeting, Room 31, 3 p.m.
Cherokee Elementary - TPS Gifted and Talented hosts STEM District Family Night at 6 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Third-grade Veterans Day Program takes place from 6-6:30 p.m.
District - Gifted and Talented Family Engagement Night at the Cherokee Elementary cafeteria at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
THS - Exploring History of Artists field trip to the Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan Centers in Tulsa.
Heritage Elementary - Cherokee Nation fluoride treatments takes place all day.
Cherokee Elementary - First-grade teachers host School Skate Night at the Skatehouse.
TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3 p.m.
TMS - TSA meeting, Room 39, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
THS - FFA Genetics Lab takes place all day at Tulsa.
Sequoyah Elementary - Retakes and group pictures, all day.
THS - Veterans Day Program at the THS Performing Arts Center at 9:30 a.m
TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
Greenwood Elementary Camp Learn S’more from 5:30-7 p.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Third-grade Veterans Day Program takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
THS - Veterans Day parade featuring JROTC and band.
District - No school for students due to Professional Development Day.
Saturday, Nov. 12
TMS - Robotics tournament at Heritage Elementary.
Monday, Nov. 14
THS - Academic team’s junior varsity tournament at Coweta. The trip is pending until qualification.
THS - Yearbook has OU Fall Media Monday Workshop in Norman.
TMS - Ninth-grade basketball tournament at Jay.
Cherokee Elementary - Jog-A-Thon prize winners take a skate trip to the Skatehouse at 8:30 a.m.
TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
