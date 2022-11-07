Tuesday, Nov. 8

THS - FFA AFR Speech Contest at Sapulpa.

Greenwood Elementary - Third-grade Veterans Day Program takes place at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

TMS - Choir junior high All-State rehearsal, Room 10, 3 p.m.

TMS - Student counseling meeting, Room 31, 3 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - TPS Gifted and Talented hosts STEM District Family Night at 6 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Third-grade Veterans Day Program takes place from 6-6:30 p.m.

District - Gifted and Talented Family Engagement Night at the Cherokee Elementary cafeteria at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

THS - Exploring History of Artists field trip to the Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan Centers in Tulsa.

Heritage Elementary - Cherokee Nation fluoride treatments takes place all day.

Cherokee Elementary - First-grade teachers host School Skate Night at the Skatehouse.

TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3 p.m.

TMS - TSA meeting, Room 39, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

THS - FFA Genetics Lab takes place all day at Tulsa.

Sequoyah Elementary - Retakes and group pictures, all day.

THS - Veterans Day Program at the THS Performing Arts Center at 9:30 a.m

TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary Camp Learn S’more from 5:30-7 p.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Third-grade Veterans Day Program takes place from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

THS - Veterans Day parade featuring JROTC and band.

District - No school for students due to Professional Development Day.

Saturday, Nov. 12

TMS - Robotics tournament at Heritage Elementary.

Monday, Nov. 14

THS - Academic team’s junior varsity tournament at Coweta. The trip is pending until qualification.

THS - Yearbook has OU Fall Media Monday Workshop in Norman.

TMS - Ninth-grade basketball tournament at Jay.

Cherokee Elementary - Jog-A-Thon prize winners take a skate trip to the Skatehouse at 8:30 a.m.

TMS - Choir OU Men’s rehearsal, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

