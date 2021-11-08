Tuesday, Nov. 9

THS - American Farmer's and Ranchers Speech Contest at Sapulpa.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.

TMS - Veterans Day Assembly at PAC, 9 to 11 a.m.

TMS - OU Men’s Choir rehearsal at 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room.

Cherokee - Third Grade Veteran Program at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Greenwood - Picture retakes and class pictures.

Heritage - Third Grade Choir – Veterans program at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

THS - Esports at Broken Arrow Invitational Tournament Performing Arts Center.

THS - Veterans Day assembly at 9:15 a.m.

TMS - Circle the State practice at 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in the choir room.

Cherokee - Second grade field trip to Rockin R Farms.

Thursday, Nov. 11

All sites - Professional Development Day.

Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m.

TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.

Friday, Nov. 12

All sites - Distance Learning Day.

Saturday, Nov. 13

TMS/THS - JH/HS wrestling at Bixby, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TMS - Cheer Clinic hosted by OSU at OSU-Stillwater.

Tags

Trending Video