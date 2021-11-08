Tuesday, Nov. 9
THS - American Farmer's and Ranchers Speech Contest at Sapulpa.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
TMS - Veterans Day Assembly at PAC, 9 to 11 a.m.
TMS - OU Men’s Choir rehearsal at 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room.
Cherokee - Third Grade Veteran Program at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Greenwood - Picture retakes and class pictures.
Heritage - Third Grade Choir – Veterans program at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
THS - Esports at Broken Arrow Invitational Tournament Performing Arts Center.
THS - Veterans Day assembly at 9:15 a.m.
TMS - Circle the State practice at 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. in the choir room.
Cherokee - Second grade field trip to Rockin R Farms.
Thursday, Nov. 11
All sites - Professional Development Day.
Veterans Day parade at 11 a.m.
TMS - Breathe Sweat Relax at TMS Gym, 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Rachel Purget.
Friday, Nov. 12
All sites - Distance Learning Day.
Saturday, Nov. 13
TMS/THS - JH/HS wrestling at Bixby, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TMS - Cheer Clinic hosted by OSU at OSU-Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.