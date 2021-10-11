Tuesday, Oct. 12
District - The School Board will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. - broadcast via YouTube.
THS/TMS - Cross Country - Metro Lakes Conference - at home, 4 p.m.
THS/TMS - High School Pom and 8th grade choir will perform at Fall Follies, 7 p.m. at the PAC.
THS - Jr. High Football, 7/8/9 at home on the Middle School Field v. Skiatook, 5 p.m.
Cherokee - The third grade will go on a field trip to Sequoyah State Park.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
District - Indian Education Open Parent Meeting, 11 a.m.
THS - Will take the PSAT.
TMS - Circle the State with Song practice to take place from 3:15-4:15, Choir Room.
TMS - Student Council Meeting will be held after school in room 30.
All Elementary Sites - Report Cards go home.
Cherokee - Second grade field trip to Rockin R Farms, fifth grade field trip to Biz Town, and first grade field trip to the Jenks Aquarium.
Thursday, Oct. 14
THS - HS Football at Claremore, 7 p.m.
THS - HS Fast Pitch State Tournament at HOF, TBD.
Oct. 14-15
District - Fall Break, no school.
Friday, Oct. 15
TMS - Cross Country at Chickasha.
