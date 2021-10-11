Tuesday, Oct. 12

District - The School Board will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. - broadcast via YouTube.

THS/TMS - Cross Country - Metro Lakes Conference - at home, 4 p.m.

THS/TMS - High School Pom and 8th grade choir will perform at Fall Follies, 7 p.m. at the PAC.

THS - Jr. High Football, 7/8/9 at home on the Middle School Field v. Skiatook, 5 p.m.

Cherokee - The third grade will go on a field trip to Sequoyah State Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

District - Indian Education Open Parent Meeting, 11 a.m.

THS - Will take the PSAT.

TMS - Circle the State with Song practice to take place from 3:15-4:15, Choir Room.

TMS - Student Council Meeting will be held after school in room 30.

All Elementary Sites - Report Cards go home.

Cherokee - Second grade field trip to Rockin R Farms, fifth grade field trip to Biz Town, and first grade field trip to the Jenks Aquarium.

Thursday, Oct. 14

THS - HS Football at Claremore, 7 p.m.

THS - HS Fast Pitch State Tournament at HOF, TBD.

Oct. 14-15

District - Fall Break, no school.

Friday, Oct. 15

TMS - Cross Country at Chickasha.

