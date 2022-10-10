Tuesday, Oct. 11
TMS - Eighth-grade choir performs at Fall Follies at the THS Performing Arts Center.
TMS - Sixth-grade cross country meet Tenkiller at Cherokee Landing.
Greenwood - Kindergarten to go to Rockin R Farms.
THS/TMS - Cross Country Metro Lakes Conference, home, 4:30 p.m.
TMS - MS football vs. Skiatook, away, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11-12
TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.
Sequoyah Elementary - Field trip to Tahlequah Fire Station.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
District - Last day of first quarter.
TMS - TSA meeting, Room 39, 3:15 p.m.
TMS - Student council meeting, Room 30, 3:15 p.m.
Heritage - Report cards set to go home.
Cherokee Elementary - Kindergarten trip to Rockin R Farms at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
TMS - TMS band at Muskogee High School.
THS - HS football vs. Muskogee, away, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13-14
District - Fall break, no school.
Thursday, Oct. 13-15
THS - Fast-pitch softball state tournament at Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
Monday, Oct. 17
THS - Academic team conference at Coweta.
THS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl Competition at Greasy Immersion School.
TMS - Spirit Clinic for kindergarten through fifth grade at the TMS football field.
Greenwood - Fifth grade to take Fall 2022 Gifted Testing for TPS.
Heritage - Second grade to go to Cherokee Challenge Bowl at Greasy Public School at 9 a.m.
District - JOM Parent Committee Elections at BOE Conference Room at 6 p.m.
TMS - Junior varsity football vs. Muskogee, home, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17-21
TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.