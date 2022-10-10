Tuesday, Oct. 11

TMS - Eighth-grade choir performs at Fall Follies at the THS Performing Arts Center.

TMS - Sixth-grade cross country meet Tenkiller at Cherokee Landing.

Greenwood - Kindergarten to go to Rockin R Farms.

THS/TMS - Cross Country Metro Lakes Conference, home, 4:30 p.m.

TMS - MS football vs. Skiatook, away, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11-12

TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

Sequoyah Elementary - Field trip to Tahlequah Fire Station.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

District - Last day of first quarter.

TMS - TSA meeting, Room 39, 3:15 p.m.

TMS - Student council meeting, Room 30, 3:15 p.m.

Heritage - Report cards set to go home.

Cherokee Elementary - Kindergarten trip to Rockin R Farms at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

TMS - TMS band at Muskogee High School.

THS - HS football vs. Muskogee, away, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13-14

District - Fall break, no school.

Thursday, Oct. 13-15

THS - Fast-pitch softball state tournament at Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.

Monday, Oct. 17

THS - Academic team conference at Coweta.

THS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl Competition at Greasy Immersion School.

TMS - Spirit Clinic for kindergarten through fifth grade at the TMS football field.

Greenwood - Fifth grade to take Fall 2022 Gifted Testing for TPS.

Heritage - Second grade to go to Cherokee Challenge Bowl at Greasy Public School at 9 a.m.

District - JOM Parent Committee Elections at BOE Conference Room at 6 p.m.

TMS - Junior varsity football vs. Muskogee, home, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17-21

TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video