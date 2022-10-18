Tuesday, Oct. 18

THS - FCCLA District Leadership at Tahlequah High School.

THS - BPA State Leadership Conference at Norman.

THS/TMS - Eastern District Honor Choir takes place at Muskogee.

TMS - Spirit Clinic for kindergarten through fifth-grade students at TMS Football Field.

Cherokee Elementary - Students take Fall 2022 Gifted Testing for TPS all day.

Heritage Elementary - Cherokee Challenge Bowl for third-through fifth-grade students at Greasy Public School at 9 a.m.

TMS - Football vs. Grove, away, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18-21

TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

TMS - Report cards to be sent home.

THS - HOSA Fall Leadership Conference for Officers at Norman.

TMS - Cherokee Challenge Bowl Competition takes place all day at Greasy Immersion School.

TMS - Spirit Clinic for kindergarten through fifth-grade students at THS Football Field.

Cherokee Elementary - Skate Night at the Skatehouse at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Greenwood Elementary - Fifth graders go to Biztown in Tulsa.

TMS - Spirit Clinic for kindergarten through fifth-grade students at TMS Football Field.

Heritage Elementary - TFD Great Escape Assembly at Heritage Elementary at 9 a.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Community Hero Night at 5:30 p.m.

Athletics - First annual Halloween costume game between baseball and softball at the TPS Softball Field, home, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

TMS - Spirit Clinic participants perform at a pre-game football game at Doc Wadley Stadium.

Cherokee Elementary - Vision clinic.

THS - Cross Country OSSAA Regionals at Ponca City.

Heritage Elementary - Fifth grade Fall 2022 Gifted Testing for TPS to take place all day.

Cherokee Elementary - Second grade to take field trip to Rockin' R farms at 8:30 a.m.

Heritage Elementary - House Assembly at 2:20 p.m.

THS - Football vs. U.S. Grant, Doc Wadley Stadium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

THS - Cross Country OSSAA Regionals in Ponca City takes place all day.

THS - Cross Country, V Regionals, TBD.

Monday, Oct. 24

TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity academic team vs. Oilton at Coweta.

Greenwood Elementary - Popcorn catalog sales kicks off.

TMS - Choir junior high all state practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Greenwood Elementary - Second graders take Fall 2022 Gifted Testing for TPS all day.

Heritage Elementary - Wear red for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "Be Reddy to Make Healthy Choices."

Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.

Cherokee Elementary - Wear red for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "Be Reddy to Make Healthy Choices."

Heritage Elementary - Oklahoma Caring Van to give free vaccinations at 9:30 a.m.

District - Johnson O'Malley Parent Committee Meeting at the BOE Conference Room at 6 p.m.

