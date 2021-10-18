Oct. 18-22
TMS - Bullying Prevention Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 19 - Give Bullying a Hand Day.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 - See Something Say Something Day.
Thursday, Oct. 21 - Survey - Students will be taking an online survey.
Friday, Oct. 22 - Gum in Your Hair Video.
Oct. 19-21
TMS - Spirit Camp Dance Clinic at the Middle School Field and TMAC, 3:30-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
THS - JH Football, 7/8/9 at home on the Middle School Field v. Grove, 5 p.m.
THS - HOSA Fall Leadership Conference, Norman.
TMS - Fall Photo Retakes.
TMS - Middle School, Pink Out Game.
TMS - Eastern District Honor Choir Concert at Muskogee, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
THS - Career Fair takes place at the Tahlequah Multi-Purpose Center.
TMS - Flock someone. Ask Ms. Wright for details.
Cherokee - 2nd Grade field trip at Skate House.
Thursday, Oct. 21
THS/TMS - High School Pom & Eighth Grade Choir perform at Fall Follies, 7 p.m. at the PAC.
Friday, Oct. 22
THS - HS Football at home v. Glenpool, 7 p.m.
TMS - Spirit Camp at the High School Pink Out Game.
Saturday, Oct. 23
THS - Cross Country, V Regionals, TBD.
THS - Marching Band Contest, OBA State Marching Band Contest at Mustang HS.
