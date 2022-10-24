Tuesday, Oct. 25

Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear crazy socks for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "We're crazy about being drug free."

TMS - Halloween dance at TMS gym.

Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.

Heritage Elementary - Fourth-grade Fall Follies Concert for everyone at the Heritage Elementary School at 6 p.m..

Tuesday, Oct. 25-28

TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

TMS - TMS Band OSSAA Contest at Muskogee High School takes place all day.

TMS - Science Club meets in Room 39 at 3:15 p.m.

TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

THS - Northeastern State University recruiting event for ETS students with ETS Trio staff all day at NSU.

Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear a hat for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "Hats off to being drug free."

THS - Marching band contest at Muskogee High School.

TMS - October Student of the Month lunch takes place all day.

Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.

Greenwood Elementary - Van flu shots for students to show up at 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

TMS - All-grades assembly in the gym at 8:15 a.m.

Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear bright or neon colors for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "I am too bright for drugs."

TMS - Choir watches "Frozen" at Tulsa Performing Arts Center all day.

Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.

Cherokee Elementary - Student flu clinic at 9 a.m.

Cherokee Elementary - Second grade music program at the Cherokee Elementary cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear Tiger gear for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "Team up with a friend against drugs."

TMS - Photo retakes, all day.

Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.

Heritage Elementary - House assembly at 2:20 p.m.

THS - Football vs. Stillwater, Senior Night, home, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

TMS - Choir first round auditions, Broken Arrow, 8 a.m.

TMS - Band OBA Marching Contest at Broken Arrow High School.

THS - Marching band contest at Tulsa.

THS/TMS - Pom TSF Dance Competition at Tulsa.

THS - Cross country V state at Edmond Santa Fe.

Monday, Oct. 31

THS - Varsity and junior varsity academic team vs. Caney at Coweta.

THS - Academic team conference at Broken Arrow High School.

Cherokee Elementary - Kindergarten trick-or-treating downtown from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

