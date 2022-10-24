Tuesday, Oct. 25
Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear crazy socks for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "We're crazy about being drug free."
TMS - Halloween dance at TMS gym.
Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.
Heritage Elementary - Fourth-grade Fall Follies Concert for everyone at the Heritage Elementary School at 6 p.m..
Tuesday, Oct. 25-28
TMS - Drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
TMS - TMS Band OSSAA Contest at Muskogee High School takes place all day.
TMS - Science Club meets in Room 39 at 3:15 p.m.
TMS - Circle the State choir practice, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
THS - Northeastern State University recruiting event for ETS students with ETS Trio staff all day at NSU.
Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear a hat for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "Hats off to being drug free."
THS - Marching band contest at Muskogee High School.
TMS - October Student of the Month lunch takes place all day.
Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.
Greenwood Elementary - Van flu shots for students to show up at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
TMS - All-grades assembly in the gym at 8:15 a.m.
Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear bright or neon colors for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "I am too bright for drugs."
TMS - Choir watches "Frozen" at Tulsa Performing Arts Center all day.
Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.
Cherokee Elementary - Student flu clinic at 9 a.m.
Cherokee Elementary - Second grade music program at the Cherokee Elementary cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Cherokee/Heritage Elementary - Wear Tiger gear for Red Ribbon Week's theme of "Team up with a friend against drugs."
TMS - Photo retakes, all day.
Cherokee Elementary - Book fair.
Heritage Elementary - House assembly at 2:20 p.m.
THS - Football vs. Stillwater, Senior Night, home, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
TMS - Choir first round auditions, Broken Arrow, 8 a.m.
TMS - Band OBA Marching Contest at Broken Arrow High School.
THS - Marching band contest at Tulsa.
THS/TMS - Pom TSF Dance Competition at Tulsa.
THS - Cross country V state at Edmond Santa Fe.
Monday, Oct. 31
THS - Varsity and junior varsity academic team vs. Caney at Coweta.
THS - Academic team conference at Broken Arrow High School.
Cherokee Elementary - Kindergarten trick-or-treating downtown from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
