Oct. 26-29
Heritage, Sequoyah, Cherokee, Greenwood - Red Ribbon Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 - “Give Drugs the Boot.” Wear your boots.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 - “Team up Against Drugs.” Favorite Team Day.
Thursday, Oct. 28 - “Be Jean-ous - Make Good Choices.” Jean Day.
Friday, Oct. 29 - “Drugs are out of Character.” Costume Day.
TMS - Red Ribbon Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Lei Off Drugs. Hawaiian Clothes.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Stay Strong Against Drugs. Wear Camo.
Thursday, Oct. 28 - Say Hats Off to Being Drug Free. Wear a hat.
Friday, Oct. 29 - Tigers Against Drugs. Show your Tiger Pride, and bring that game face against drugs.
THS/Central - Red Ribbon Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 26 - No Drugs/No Sweat! Students and teachers wear sweats to school.
Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Today is the day we make choices for tomorrow - Say No to Drugs! Wear your favorite college shirt.
Thursday, Oct. 28 - Stay strong against drugs. Wear camo.
Friday, Oct. 29 - Drugs are scary, don’t do them Halloween costume/Tigers against Drugs.
Oct. 26-28
TMS - Challenge Bowl.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
TMS - Parent meeting for those attending Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 5:30 p.m., TMS Choir Room.
TMS - Student Fall Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.
Central - Student Fall Flu Clinic, 11:30 a.m.
Cherokee - Community Hero Night, 5:30-7 p.m.
Greenwood - Student Fall Flu Clinic 11:30 am
Sequoyah - Student Fall Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
THS - College Fair/ASVAB.
THS - TSA-Fall Leadership Conference, OSU.
THS - Marching Band Contest – OSSAA State Contest, NSU.
TMS - Circle the State with Song Practice, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Choir Room.
TMS - Student of the Month at Chili’s.
Thursday, Oct. 28
TMS - FCCLA District Leadership Conference.
TMS - Halloween Dance, 6-8 p.m., TMS Gym.
Cherokee - Second grade program, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Sequoyah - Trike-A-Thon
Friday, Oct. 29
THS - High School Football at Tulsa Memorial, 7 p.m.
Cherokee - Halloween Parties.
Saturday, Oct. 30
THS - THS Golf Fundraiser – Halloween on the Green, registration at 8 a.m. with tee off at 9 a.m.
TMS - Round one of Junior High All-State Auditions in Tulsa.
Sunday, Oct. 31 - Happy Halloween!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.