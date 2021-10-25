Oct. 26-29

Heritage, Sequoyah, Cherokee, Greenwood - Red Ribbon Week.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 - “Give Drugs the Boot.” Wear your boots.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - “Team up Against Drugs.” Favorite Team Day.

Thursday, Oct. 28 - “Be Jean-ous - Make Good Choices.” Jean Day.

Friday, Oct. 29 - “Drugs are out of Character.” Costume Day.

TMS - Red Ribbon Week.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Lei Off Drugs. Hawaiian Clothes.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Stay Strong Against Drugs. Wear Camo.

Thursday, Oct. 28 - Say Hats Off to Being Drug Free. Wear a hat.

Friday, Oct. 29 - Tigers Against Drugs. Show your Tiger Pride, and bring that game face against drugs.

THS/Central - Red Ribbon Week.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 - No Drugs/No Sweat! Students and teachers wear sweats to school.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Today is the day we make choices for tomorrow - Say No to Drugs! Wear your favorite college shirt.

Thursday, Oct. 28 - Stay strong against drugs. Wear camo.

Friday, Oct. 29 - Drugs are scary, don’t do them Halloween costume/Tigers against Drugs.

Oct. 26-28

TMS - Challenge Bowl.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

TMS - Parent meeting for those attending Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 5:30 p.m., TMS Choir Room.

TMS - Student Fall Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.

Central - Student Fall Flu Clinic, 11:30 a.m.

Cherokee - Community Hero Night, 5:30-7 p.m.

Greenwood - Student Fall Flu Clinic 11:30 am

Sequoyah - Student Fall Flu Clinic, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

THS - College Fair/ASVAB.

THS - TSA-Fall Leadership Conference, OSU.

THS - Marching Band Contest – OSSAA State Contest, NSU.

TMS - Circle the State with Song Practice, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Choir Room.

TMS - Student of the Month at Chili’s.

Thursday, Oct. 28

TMS - FCCLA District Leadership Conference.

TMS - Halloween Dance, 6-8 p.m., TMS Gym.

Cherokee - Second grade program, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sequoyah - Trike-A-Thon

Friday, Oct. 29

THS - High School Football at Tulsa Memorial, 7 p.m.

Cherokee - Halloween Parties.

Saturday, Oct. 30

THS - THS Golf Fundraiser – Halloween on the Green, registration at 8 a.m. with tee off at 9 a.m.

TMS - Round one of Junior High All-State Auditions in Tulsa.

Sunday, Oct. 31 - Happy Halloween!

