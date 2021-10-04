Oct. 5-9
THS - Tulsa State Fair - Livestock Shows.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
BOE/Transportation/Maint. - Total Wellness Flu Clinic, 8-10 a.m.
THS/TMS - Volleyball at home – TMAC, 4 p.m. - 7/8/9/JV/V v. Noah.
THS - Testing for grades 9-12, PreAct/ACT.
THS/Central - Total wellness flu clinic at THS, 12:45-3:15 p.m.
Sequoyah – Total wellness flu clinic, 10:30 to noon.
Oct. 6-8
THS - HS Fast Pitch Regionals at home.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
THS - Picture retakes.
TMS - Circle the State with song practice, 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room.
TMS - 6th grade Cross Country meet, Stilwell School.
Heritage, Cherokee, Greenwood - National Walk or Bike to School Day.
Thursday, Oct. 7
THS - Cross Country - JV, V OBU at Shawnee, TBD.
THS/TMS - Volleyball at McAlester, 4 p.m. - 7/8/9/JV, V.
THS - JH Football - 7/8/9th at Glenpool, 5 p.m.
THS - FAFSA Night.
Friday, Oct. 8
End of 1st Quarter.
THS - HS Football at home – Doc Wadley v. Sapulpa, 7 p.m.
THS - Progress Reports go home.
TMS - SPED Teachers/Students visit Rockin R Farms.
Saturday, Oct. 9
THS - Marching Band Contest - Renegade Review Invitational Contest, Tulsa.
