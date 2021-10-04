Oct. 5-9

THS - Tulsa State Fair - Livestock Shows.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

BOE/Transportation/Maint. - Total Wellness Flu Clinic, 8-10 a.m.

THS/TMS - Volleyball at home – TMAC, 4 p.m. - 7/8/9/JV/V v. Noah.

THS - Testing for grades 9-12, PreAct/ACT.

THS/Central - Total wellness flu clinic at THS, 12:45-3:15 p.m.

Sequoyah – Total wellness flu clinic, 10:30 to noon.

Oct. 6-8

THS - HS Fast Pitch Regionals at home.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

THS - Picture retakes.

TMS - Circle the State with song practice, 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the choir room.

TMS - 6th grade Cross Country meet, Stilwell School.

Heritage, Cherokee, Greenwood - National Walk or Bike to School Day.

Thursday, Oct. 7

THS - Cross Country - JV, V OBU at Shawnee, TBD.

THS/TMS - Volleyball at McAlester, 4 p.m. - 7/8/9/JV, V.

THS - JH Football - 7/8/9th at Glenpool, 5 p.m.

THS - FAFSA Night.

Friday, Oct. 8

End of 1st Quarter.

THS - HS Football at home – Doc Wadley v. Sapulpa, 7 p.m.

THS - Progress Reports go home.

TMS - SPED Teachers/Students visit Rockin R Farms.

Saturday, Oct. 9

THS - Marching Band Contest - Renegade Review Invitational Contest, Tulsa.

Trending Video