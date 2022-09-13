Tuesday, Sept. 13
TPS - Monthly TPS Board of Education Meeting, BOE Conference Room, 6 p.m.
All elementary sites - Homecoming Week: "Monsters University."
TMS/THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Okay, home, 4 p.m.
TMS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Locust Grove, home, 5 p.m.
TMS - Cross Country at Inola.
THS - FFA to go to NE Area Colt Conference, Glenpool.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Cherokee - Fall pictures
All elementary sites - Homecoming Week: "The Wonderful Thing About Tigger" - Tiger Spirit Day.
TPS - Title VI meeting, BOE Conference Room, 11 a.m.
THS - FCCLA to go to Leadership Conference, Broken Arrow.
TMS - Fall pictures, TMS gym, 8 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
TMS/THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Glenpool, away, 4 p.m.
TMS - Football vs. Collinsville, away, 5 p.m.
THS - Fast-pitch softball festival, home, all day.
TMS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Pryor, away, 5 p.m.
All school sites - Distance Learning Day
All school sites - Parent Teacher Conference Night, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
THS - Football vs. Sallisaw, homecoming, home, 7 p.m.
All school sites - No school for students - Parent Teacher Conference Day, 8-11 a.m.
TPS district - Homecoming.
Saturday, Sept. 17
THS - Varsity fast-pitch softball in Deer Creek/ Piedmont Festival, to be determined.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity cross country at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Missouri.
TMS - Eastern district honor choir auditions at Muskogee High School.
Monday, Sept. 19
TMS - Volleyball in MLC Tournament, to be determined.
TMS - Junior varsity football vs. Sallisaw, away, 6 p.m.
