Tuesday, Sept. 14
District - The School Board will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. - broadcast via YouTube.
THS/TMS - Volleyball - 7/8/9/JV/V at Glenpool, 4-8:30 p.m.
THS - Fast Pitch - V, JV at Shawnee from 5-9 p.m.
THS - Ag. District Leadership Conference at Glenpool.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
District - Indian Education Open Parent Meeting at Board of Education, via Zoom, 11 a.m.
THS - The Gates Scholarship Phase one is due at 5 p.m.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch at home - V, 1 game v. Woodall, 4-5:30 p.m.
TMS - Jr. High All State Practice - Choir Room, 3:15-4 p.m.
Elementary Sites - Progress Reports Go Home.
Thursday Sept. 16
THS - HS Fast Pitch at home - V Lady Tiger Festival, TBD.
TMS/THS - Volleyball at home - 7/8/9/JV/V v. Okay, 4-8:30 p.m.
TMS - JH Football at home - 7/8/9 v. Collinsville, 5:30-9 p.m.
Sequoyah - Fall Photos.
Greenwood - Fall Photos.
Friday. Sept. 17
All sites - Distance Learning Day
THS - Football at Sallisaw, 7-9:30 p.m.
THS - Volleyball - V at Owasso Rejoice Christian Tourney TBD, Canceled
Saturday, Sept. 18
Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation - Glow Golf Scramble at Tahlequah City Golf Course, 6 p.m.
THS - Cross Country - JV, V at Joplin, Canceled.
THS - Cross Country Cowboy Jamboree at OSU Cross Country Course 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
THS - HS Fast Pitch at home - V Lady Tiger Festival, TBD.
TMS - Eastern District Honor Choir Auditions at Muskogee.
THS - Volleyball - V at Owasso Rejoice Christian Tourney, canceled.
Sunday Sept. 19
THS - Science Club Shirt Fundraiser deadline to order.
THS - Volleyball - V at Owasso Rejoice Christian Tourney, Canceled.
