Tuesday, Sept. 20
THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Tulsa East Central, away, 4 p.m.
TMS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Claremore, home, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20-23
Sequoyah - Book fair.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
THS - FFA cattle grading contest at Bristow.
Thursday, Sept. 22
TMS/THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Pryor, home, 4 p.m.
TMS - Football vs. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.
TMS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Locust Grove, away, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22-25
THS - Varsity fast-pitch softball Tahlequah/NSU Festival, home.
Friday, Sept. 23
THS - Football vs. Putnam City West, away, 7 p.m.
Sequoyah - Fall pictures.
Saturday, Sept. 24
TMS - Varsity fast-pitch softball Varsity Conference Tournament, Collinsville.
THS - Cross country - V at Edmond Pre-State, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
TMS - Junior varsity football vs. Hilldale, away, 6 p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Muskogee, away, 5 p.m.
