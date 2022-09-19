Tuesday, Sept. 20

THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Tulsa East Central, away, 4 p.m.

TMS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Claremore, home, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20-23

Sequoyah - Book fair.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

THS - FFA cattle grading contest at Bristow.

Thursday, Sept. 22

TMS/THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Pryor, home, 4 p.m.

TMS - Football vs. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.

TMS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Locust Grove, away, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22-25

THS - Varsity fast-pitch softball Tahlequah/NSU Festival, home.

Friday, Sept. 23

THS - Football vs. Putnam City West, away, 7 p.m.

Sequoyah - Fall pictures.

Saturday, Sept. 24

TMS - Varsity fast-pitch softball Varsity Conference Tournament, Collinsville.

THS - Cross country - V at Edmond Pre-State, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

TMS - Junior varsity football vs. Hilldale, away, 6 p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Muskogee, away, 5 p.m.

