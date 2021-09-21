Sept. 20-24
THS Spirit Week. "Lights Camera Homecoming!"
Sept 20 - The Breakfast Club - PJ Day.
Sept 21 - Dodgeball - Sport Day.
Sept 22 - Mean Girls - On Wednesdays We Wear Pink Day.
Sept 23 - Remember the Titans - Spirit Day.
Sept 24 - Homecoming.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
THS - HS Fast Pitch at home - V, JV v. McAlester, 5-9 p.m.
THS - Herff Jones at PAC - 10th grade, 9:05 a.m. and 12th grade 10 a.m.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch - V, JV at Claremore, 5-8 p.m.
TMS - Volleyball - 7/8 at Catoosa Tourney, TBD. Moved to Sept. 20.
Greenwood - First and second Little Tiger Run at THS, 12:15-2 p.m.
Cherokee - Little Tiger Run at THS, noon-2 p.m.
September 21-24
Sequoyah - Bookfair.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
THS - Ag. Cattle Grading Contest at Bristow Stockyards.
TMS - Jr High All State Practice - choir room, 3:15-4 p.m.
TMS - TMS Choir Flocktober shirt fundraiser deadline.
TMS - TSA/Science Club/STEM-Lead Conference at Tulsa Tech Center, Owasso.
Greenwood - Third and fourth grade Cross Country at THS, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
September 23-26
THS - HS Fast Pitch at home - V NSU Tournament, TBD.
TMS - MS Fast Pitch at TBD, Conference Tournament.
Thursday, Sept. 23
All sites - P/T Conference, 4-7 p.m.
THS - Herff Jones at P/T Conference.
TMS - JH Football at home - 7/8/9 v. Claremore, 5-8:30 p.m.
THS - Volleyball at home - 9/JV/V v. East Central, 5-8:30 p.m.
Sept. 24-26
THS - Ag. Livestock Show at Arkansas-OK State Fair.
Friday, Sept. 24
All Sites - P/T Conference, 8-11 a.m. No School for Students.
THS - Football at home v. Pryor, 7-9:30 p.m., Homecoming.
TMS - MS Cross Country - at Okmulgee, TBD.
Saturday, Sept. 25.
THS - Cross Country - V at Edmond Pre-State, TBD.
THS - Marching Band Contest - Owasso HS Invitational.
