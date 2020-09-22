Tuesday, Sept. 22

THS - Fast-pitch softball vs. McAlester, home, 5 p.m.

THS/TMS - Volleyball vs. NOAH, TMAC.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

District grades 3-6 - 2 Sisters Run, home.

Greenwood - Picture day.

Thursday, Sept. 24

THS - Volleyball vs. Tulsa East Central, TMAC.

TMS - Football vs. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24-26

THS - Fast-pitch softball Tahlequah/NSU tournament.

TMS - Fast-pitch softball conference tournament.

Friday, Sept. 25

THS - Football vs. Pryor, away, 7 p.m.

Sequoyah - Picture day.

Saturday, Sept. 26

THS - Cross country, Edmond Santa Fe, 9:30 a.m.

THS - NSU ACT prep camp.

Monday, Sept. 28

THS - Football vs. Pryor, home, 6 p.m.

THS - Fast-pitch softball vs. Durant, away, 5 p.m.

