Tuesday, Sept. 22
THS - Fast-pitch softball vs. McAlester, home, 5 p.m.
THS/TMS - Volleyball vs. NOAH, TMAC.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
District grades 3-6 - 2 Sisters Run, home.
Greenwood - Picture day.
Thursday, Sept. 24
THS - Volleyball vs. Tulsa East Central, TMAC.
TMS - Football vs. Claremore, away, 5 p.m.
Sept. 24-26
THS - Fast-pitch softball Tahlequah/NSU tournament.
TMS - Fast-pitch softball conference tournament.
Friday, Sept. 25
THS - Football vs. Pryor, away, 7 p.m.
Sequoyah - Picture day.
Saturday, Sept. 26
THS - Cross country, Edmond Santa Fe, 9:30 a.m.
THS - NSU ACT prep camp.
Monday, Sept. 28
THS - Football vs. Pryor, home, 6 p.m.
THS - Fast-pitch softball vs. Durant, away, 5 p.m.
