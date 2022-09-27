Tuesday, Sept. 27

TMS/THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Catoosa, away,4p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Muldrow, home,5p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Fifth grade field trip to Biztown.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

THS - FFA livestock judging at Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Heritage Elementary - Fall pictures at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

TMS - Football vs. Coweta, home,5p.m.

TMS - Cross country at Hatbox Field in Muskogee,6p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Family Night "House Con" at 5:30 p.m.

THS - FFA cattle grading contest at Tulsa

Friday, Sept. 30

TMS - Seventh and eighth grade volleyball tournament at Catoosa,4p.m.

THS - Football vs. Sand Springs, home,7p.m.

THS - Fast-pitch softball varsity festival at Bixby

Saturday, Oct. 1

TMS - Marching band contest at Broken Arrow,10a.m.

THS - Marching band contest at Broken Arrow.

THS - Tulsa State Fair - Livestock shows.

THS - HOSA Fall Leadership Conference in Norman.

THS - Esports Smash Bros. Qualifiers in Noble.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity cross country at Chili Pepper Run in Fayetteville, Arkansas, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

TMS - TMS drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity academic team vs. Hilldale, away.

TMS - Choir recording for Children's All State, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.

Heritage Elementary - Custodian Day.

THS - JROTC team building ropes course event in Sallisaw.

THS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Fort Gibson, away,5p.m.

TMS - Football vs. Fort Gibson, away,6p.m.

