Tuesday, Sept. 27
TMS/THS - Varsity and junior varsity volleyball vs. Catoosa, away,4p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Muldrow, home,5p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Fifth grade field trip to Biztown.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
THS - FFA livestock judging at Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Heritage Elementary - Fall pictures at 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
TMS - Football vs. Coweta, home,5p.m.
TMS - Cross country at Hatbox Field in Muskogee,6p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Family Night "House Con" at 5:30 p.m.
THS - FFA cattle grading contest at Tulsa
Friday, Sept. 30
TMS - Seventh and eighth grade volleyball tournament at Catoosa,4p.m.
THS - Football vs. Sand Springs, home,7p.m.
THS - Fast-pitch softball varsity festival at Bixby
Saturday, Oct. 1
TMS - Marching band contest at Broken Arrow,10a.m.
THS - Marching band contest at Broken Arrow.
THS - Tulsa State Fair - Livestock shows.
THS - HOSA Fall Leadership Conference in Norman.
THS - Esports Smash Bros. Qualifiers in Noble.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity cross country at Chili Pepper Run in Fayetteville, Arkansas, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
TMS - TMS drama play rehearsal, Room 26, 3:15 p.m.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity academic team vs. Hilldale, away.
TMS - Choir recording for Children's All State, Room 10, 3:15 p.m.
Heritage Elementary - Custodian Day.
THS - JROTC team building ropes course event in Sallisaw.
THS - Varsity and junior varsity fast-pitch softball vs. Fort Gibson, away,5p.m.
TMS - Football vs. Fort Gibson, away,6p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.