Tuesday, Sept. 28

THS - HS Fast Pitch - V, JV at Muldrow, 5-9 p.m.

TMS - JH Football - 7/8/9 at Coweta, 5-8:30 p.m.

TMS/THS - Volleyball at home - 7/8/9/JV/V v. Catoosa 4-8:30 p.m.

TMS - Cross Country at Adair, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

THS - JROTC OBI Blood Drive at PAC, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THS - FFA Judging Day at Arkansas, Oklahoma State Fair.

TMS - Jr. High All State Practice - Choir Room, 3:15-4 p.m.

TMS - Student on the Month - Chili’s.

Thursday, Oct. 1

THS - HS Football - at Tulsa Hale, 7 p.m.

THS - HS Fast Pitch - V Festival at Bixby, TBD.

THS - THS POM Team Tumbler Fundraiser Order Deadline - Amy Wright.

THS - Tulsa State Fair - Cattle Grading Contest.

THS - HOSA to OSU College of Osteopathic Med.

TMS - Don’t forget to flock someone! Ask Ms. Wright for details.

TMS - MS - Cross Country at Claremore.

TMS – Sixth Grade Cross Country at Maryetta School.

Saturday, Oct. 2

THS - Marching Band Contest - Bentonville Invitation Contest

OCTOBER 2-8

THS - Tulsa State Fair – Livestock Shows.

Tags

Trending Video