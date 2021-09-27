Tuesday, Sept. 28
THS - HS Fast Pitch - V, JV at Muldrow, 5-9 p.m.
TMS - JH Football - 7/8/9 at Coweta, 5-8:30 p.m.
TMS/THS - Volleyball at home - 7/8/9/JV/V v. Catoosa 4-8:30 p.m.
TMS - Cross Country at Adair, TBD.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
THS - JROTC OBI Blood Drive at PAC, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THS - FFA Judging Day at Arkansas, Oklahoma State Fair.
TMS - Jr. High All State Practice - Choir Room, 3:15-4 p.m.
TMS - Student on the Month - Chili’s.
Thursday, Oct. 1
THS - HS Football - at Tulsa Hale, 7 p.m.
THS - HS Fast Pitch - V Festival at Bixby, TBD.
THS - THS POM Team Tumbler Fundraiser Order Deadline - Amy Wright.
THS - Tulsa State Fair - Cattle Grading Contest.
THS - HOSA to OSU College of Osteopathic Med.
TMS - Don’t forget to flock someone! Ask Ms. Wright for details.
TMS - MS - Cross Country at Claremore.
TMS – Sixth Grade Cross Country at Maryetta School.
Saturday, Oct. 2
THS - Marching Band Contest - Bentonville Invitation Contest
OCTOBER 2-8
THS - Tulsa State Fair – Livestock Shows.
