Tuesday, Feb. 23
District - Monthly School Board meeting, Board of Education, broadcast via YouTube, 6 p.m.
THS - Baseball v Broken Arrow scrimmage, away, 4:30-7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25
THS - Baseball v Muskogee scrimmage, home, 4:30-7 p.m.
THS - Soccer v Locust Grove, home, 5:30-9 p.m.
TMS - Student of the Month lunch, Chili's.
TMS - Amy Wright parent meeting, TMS Gym, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah/Cherokee - Spring picture day.
Feb. 25-27
THS - Basketball regionals, TBD.
Friday, Feb. 26
All Sites - Distance learning day.
Feb. 26-27
THS - Wrestling State, OKC Fairgrounds, TBA.
Saturday, Feb. 27
THS -Soccer boys pre-season, home at NSU, 3-9 p.m.
THS - Soccer girls tournament v McAlester, away, TBA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.