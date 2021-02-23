Tuesday, Feb. 23

District - Monthly School Board meeting, Board of Education, broadcast via YouTube, 6 p.m.

THS - Baseball v Broken Arrow scrimmage, away, 4:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25

THS - Baseball v Muskogee scrimmage, home, 4:30-7 p.m.

THS - Soccer v Locust Grove, home, 5:30-9 p.m.

TMS - Student of the Month lunch, Chili's.

TMS - Amy Wright parent meeting, TMS Gym, 6 p.m.

Sequoyah/Cherokee - Spring picture day.

Feb. 25-27

THS - Basketball regionals, TBD.

Friday, Feb. 26

All Sites - Distance learning day.

Feb. 26-27

THS - Wrestling State, OKC Fairgrounds, TBA.

Saturday, Feb. 27

THS -Soccer boys pre-season, home at NSU, 3-9 p.m.

THS - Soccer girls tournament v McAlester, away, TBA.

Tags

Trending Video