We are always looking to make improvements to all areas of operations at Tahlequah Public Schools. This is an update on some of the projects that have been completed this past summer.
In the area of HAVC, we have replaced many air conditioning compressors at Greenwood, Heritage, and the high school. Air duct cleaning was performed at Greenwood and Sequoyah.
Electrical work has also been performed throughout all school sites. We replaced all emergency exit lights throughout the district, installed electricity for new projectors, repaired electrical outlets, and installed disconnects. Electrical power has also been installed for new interactive Mead boards in some classrooms. The maintenance department is also continuing to install LED lighting throughout the district.
In the area of plumbing, we have replaced all urinals in the high school gym restrooms and have remodeled a special education restroom at THS.
Numerous painting projects were completed over the summer. Many classrooms at Sequoyah, Greenwood, and THS received a fresh coat of paint. Hallways at Greenwood, Cherokee, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School were also painted. We continue to repaint parking lots throughout the district.
New flooring was installed in a classroom at Sequoyah, in a commons area and the library at Greenwood, in two sections of the main hallway at TMS, and in a THS restroom, office area, and athletic building.
A new security gate has been installed between the high school gym and parking lot. New metal siding has been installed on the outside of the Board of Education building.
Through the support of Greenwood's PTO, Greenwood Elementary has been able to resurface the track and outdoor basketball courts at no added cost to the district.
All fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, vent hoods, and elevator inspections have been completed; fire alarm inspections are currently in progress.
Technology improvements for our district continued to progress over the summer.
This school year, our district has reached our one-to-one goal for student technology by having one computer device available for every student to use at school.
Class sets of these devices have been dispersed throughout the district with charging stations or charging carts. We continue to keep evolving and adapting to meet the demands of the modern educational environment.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
