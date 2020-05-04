Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.