Tahlequah Public Schools is still providing food and nutrition to its students even during this time while school is closed. On Monday, administration announced a new program that will deliver meals to homes for free.
This program is called Meals-to-You, and it is a partnership between the district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University. Students enrolled at Tahlequah Public Schools are eligible to participate in the program.
Those who sign up with Meals-to-You will get a free box every other week containing 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches or suppers for each child aged 1-18 in the household. All foods are "shelf stable," which means they won't quickly expire.
Receiving this benefit will not affect any other existing benefits.
To participate, fill out an online sign-up form at https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/ as soon as possible. Boxes will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact Tahlequah Public Schools at 918-458-4100.
