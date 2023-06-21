On Tuesday, June 20, the Tahlequah School Board of Education approved renewals, discussed the addition of a flight simulator, and listed new cafeteria food for the upcoming school year.
Several discussions took place that had to deal with food, such as one that focused on TPS providing food services to the Cherokee Nation Head Start Program. Sodexo will again be providing child nutrition services for the 2023-’24 school year.
TPS Federal Programs and Child Nutrition Director Lacey Wilson said she and her team want to make food at the school better through Sodexo and other changes.
"We want to put kids first. When you are an adult and you do things with your friends, it's typical [for you to] go eat. Things revolve around food so we really want lunchtime to be a relaxing, good time for these kids," said Wilson.
Besides adding Sodexo and its healthy food services, Wilson addressed the policy change that will prohibit students from getting an alternative meal if their lunch bills are not paid. The balance will instead be paid through an account, allowing students to eat the same meal as everyone else. When students reach the end of their balances, Wilson said reminders will be sent home to the guardians.
The board approved Sabrina Garner and Lacia Wilson to be the authorized signers on federal claims for the district during the 2023-’24 fiscal year. The signers, along with the closing and moving of several BOE accounts that are no longer in use, are renewals that take place every school year.
While Superintendent Tanya Jones is the appointed delegate of authority for TPS, the board also approved Executive Director of Human Resources and Secondary Education DeAnn Mashburn and Executive Director of Elementary Education Kair Ridenhour to be the local contact people and the ones authorized to sign if the superintendent is absent.
The designation of purchasing and receiving agents was approved for each TPS site. Among various surplus items, a $39,000 quote that will provide new fencing around the Tahlequah Middle School football field, and several supplemental service contracts, were accepted, which included some tech help.
Multiple grants were renewed to have an evaluation with Barlow Education Management Services LLC, including the Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant and the School Climate Transformation Grant. Another agreement was renewed with Barlow is to prepare and submit the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant.
"When we write million-dollar grants, we work with them for those grants," said Jones.
A renewal was made with the student discipline tracking software, SWISSuite, for all TPS sites. Security monitoring was also taken into account, as Guard Tronic will continue to provide security monitoring, and fire and burglar alarm system monitoring to Tahlequah schools.
Roofing consulting services with ARMKO Industries Inc. were also accepted, which has been used to fix roofs at TMS, Sequoyah, Greenwood Elementary, and Tahlequah High School for the last two years from the school's ARPA funds.
Co-op agreements with Hulbert Public Schools and Briggs Public Schools for the upcoming school year were accepted by the board. Jones said this renewal helps the other two districts if TPS supplies services they do not have.
The first read of several handbooks and manuals for the district was approved, which included the district procedure manual and several student handbooks. Several policies were also allowed to be revised and reviewed, such as one dealing with the suspension of students and discipline procedures. Jones said this was used to clean up the policies' grammar and language.
During the new business portion of the meeting, the board discussed the addition of a new flight simulator, which Tahlequah Municipal Airport Manager Brian Lambert won at a training. Lambert is set to teach some of the classes for the district's new aviation program, starting in the fall.
"We should have two because I wrote a grant for another one. We're maybe thinking one in the library and one in our new classroom, and then we can kind of entice more kids to get interested in it," said THS Principal Natalie Cloud.
What’s next
The Tahlequah School Board of Education will meet again July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Conference Room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.