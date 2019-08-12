TPS earns award for excellence in CareerTech education

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tahlequah Public Schools received the State Superintendent Award for Excellence in CareerTech Education at the Oklahoma Summit, the 52nd annual CareerTech summer conference, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma CareerTech held the conference Aug. 1-2 at Cox Convention Center in partnership with the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education, the professional organization for the state's CareerTech administrators, teachers and staff members.
Since 1994, the state superintendent of public instruction has presented the award for outstanding achievement in the delivery of CareerTech programs in comprehensive schools.
TPS’ career and technology education program “focuses on preparing students to enter current or emerging high-skill, high-wage and high-demand occupations,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who presented the award. The program also provides students pathways to two-year, four-year or technology postsecondary education, she said.
“Under Leon Ashlock, Tahlequah High School has created a renewed commitment to academic and technical excellence and the opportunity to strengthen ties with business and industry partners,” Hofmeister said. “His commitment is unwavering in providing a talented workforce that is responsive to state and industry needs.”
For more information about the Oklahoma CareerTech System, visit www.okcareertech.org.
