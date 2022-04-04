A total of 99 elementary school students in Tahlequah Public Schools have been awarded Gold Cards for their excellence in the classroom. To receive a Gold Card, students must earn all A's on their latest report cards. The following students are recipients for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Cherokee Elementary School
Fourth grade: Aurora Eschberger and Maura Rampenthal.
Fifth grade: Conlee Adair, Alexis Belvin, Trae Collins, Gabriela Espinoza, Elias Gray, Kylan Gray, Isaac Hicks, Jaren Johnson, Jonah Kanza Batie, Mason Leatherwood, Harold McMillen, Reagan Myers, Keaton Palmer, Clyde Peterson, Jaleel Reddick, Natalie Russo, Richard Ryals, Caroline Sanders, Orlando Sierra, Jacob Vanbenthusen, and Amiah Wisdom.
Greenwood Elementary School
Fourth grade: Ethan Butler, Avery Cacy, Audrey Cox, Mayra Farmer, Koa Franke, Brynlee Harris, Ian Lemon-Younger, Makenzie Mabery, Layla Morris, Emersyn Murray, Lindsey Navarro Martinez, Farah Siddique, Gabriella Stilwell, Alivia Surber, Lyndsey Torkelson, and Weston Ward.
Fifth grade: Ico Bantista, Keaton Cochrane, Ke’alohilani Czlonka, Zoey Farris, Kylie Fisher, Bennett Freise, Adam Jacques, Brian Jimenez, Adalyn Littleton, Jackson Lopez, Maggy Lowry, Brista Perez, Walker Rowland, Ian Ruiz Murgado, Lilly Saldana, Jesse Stanglin, Jordan Stark, Rylee Stark, and Kyzer Wyman.
Heritage Elementary School
Fourth grade: Hayden Asbill, Alexandra Barnett, April Bishop, Makayla Brown, Honor Bynum, Lynnie Davis, Alicea Degase, Alyse Franks, Kaylee Glass, Jack Highers, Hunter Keele, Wesley King, Adalyn Lighthizer, Helen Marseilles, Madelyn Melencamp, Annie Moul, Maryn Moul, Mason Naylor, Adley Rozell, Kenslee Smith, Lexye Teague, and Ryder Watson.
Fifth grade: Eli Ballew, Ryan Beck, Eden Couch, Rylee Cruse, Callista Falling, Tanner Hodgson, Nikolai Huffman, Colton Hutchinson, Sariah McCoy, Braylon Pham, Jaxon Proctor, Kailey Smith, Emerson Taylor, Kilyn Walker, and Luke Whytal.
