TPS eyes bond projects, seeks community input

Tahlequah Public Schools released an online survey last week to explore how the community feels about proposed bond projects.
“Our goal is to add more space for our kids, improve our facilities overall, and improve the education we can offer our students,” said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. “We started looking at facilities about a year and a half ago. Last year we did a community and staff survey about those needs. We have worked with architects and construction managers to create the best solutions and get cost estimates.”
The last TPS bond was passed in 2009 and it is still being paid on. According to Ashlock, the main project of the previous bond was the construction of Heritage Elementary School. Other projects from the last bond included updates to the cafeterias at the high school and Greenwood Elementary School, roofing and parking lot projects, and technology upgrades. That bond should come off the books in 2023-24, he said.
“This is just a survey, and the board has not made plans for an official bond proposal at this time. We want to see what support there is for these two particular bond packages,” said Ashlock. “If the board chooses a direction to go, we will obviously have much more to put out, as far as the condition of current facilities in the areas we are proposing upgrades, etc.”
While some of the projects benefit specific sites, others will benefit the entire district and community.
Proposal No. 1 has a cost of $24,510,000, and it would result in a 4.97 percent property tax increase.
Greenwood Elementary School would get a new addition with four special education classrooms and a music classroom. The addition would double as a storm shelter. The front entry and parking lots would be renovated. Other projects include: roof repairs; a new intercom system; fire alarm upgrades; renovations to hallways and classrooms by removing wood paneling; and mechanical and electrical upgrades.
Plans for Cherokee Elementary School include converting the old cafeteria into a new library/media center and nurse’s offices; constructing a new front entry; repairing parking lots; restroom renovations; installing a new intercom system; fire alarm upgrades; renovating hallways and classrooms by removing wood paneling; and mechanical and electrical upgrades.
Sequoyah Pre-K Center would get roof repairs.
Athletics would have a new indoor practice facility located at the baseball/softball complex, which would include locker rooms for both sports.
While the proposed indoor athletic facility is geared for the baseball and softball teams, Ashlock said since it would have a large open area, it could be used by other athletic teams and school groups.
Turf would be installed at the current football field, which would benefit multiple sports, band and youth football.
New band instruments for the band program are included, as well as upgrades to sound, lighting, etc. in the Performing Arts Center.
The transportation department would get six new buses, and several new vehicles would be acquired for school resource officers.
District technology would receive monies for updating district servers, networks and phone systems; student Chromebooks; interactive panels for classrooms; and security upgrades.
In Proposal No. 1, Tahlequah High School would get a new addition with four classrooms and presentation space, and some existing classrooms would be renovated. The addition would double as a storm shelter.
Proposal No. 2 has a $42,480,000 price tag, and would result in a 6.13 percent property tax increase.
This second proposal would include every item in Proposal No. 1 except the THS classroom/storm shelter addition. Instead, it would include the construction of a new ninth-grade center on land TPS recently purchased near the softball/baseball complex.
“This would be a complete new school that would house our freshman class only and that would eliminate the need for new classrooms at the high school,” said Ashlock.
Ashlock reminded the board that if the “level center” was built, it would still have to be staffed and the district would have to pay to keep it running.
“It’s a hefty price tag. It may be a strain on the budget, but it would level out,” he said.
Ashlock said it could take a couple of years to get to full operation with staffing, as they wouldn’t want teachers who would teach ninth grade, as well as other grades at THS, to have to travel back and forth between sites each day.
Board member Lori Walker seemed to like the idea of a separate site for ninth graders.
“It’s difficult for ninth graders to be mixed in high school with juniors and seniors. It can have a great impact on their academics and social development,” said Walker.
If the ninth-grade center is not included in this round of bonds, Ashlock suggested it would be another 10 years before another bond would be proposed.
Community members have three choices of answers for the survey: “I support Proposal 1”; “I support Proposal 2”; and “I do not support either Proposal.”
The survey, www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y58WRHW, should be live at least until the next board meeting, according to Ashlock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.