The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education has been researching local deeds and lands, hoping to gain more funding through the federal Impact Aid Program.
Lands owned by the federal government and Native tribes are exempt from local property taxes, and this causes the school district to lose money.
During Tuesday's regular meeting, Superintendent Leon Ashlock said federal, county, and tribal administrations have been cooperating to locate the lands. Around 1,200 acres were identified by the Cherokee Nation, and more have been found near Lake Tenkiller and Camp Gruber.
"It's very exciting. We hope it will be $300,000 a year once approved," said Ashlock. "There is no restriction on how the money can be used."
Child Nutrition Director Dana Dobson reported that, as of Tuesday night, only 16 students had not turned in applications for Free and Reduced Meals.
"We usually have 200-300 students not turn them in," said Dobson.
The percentage of students this school year qualified for Free and Reduced Meals is 72.74. Last year, it was 70.83 percent.
"That increase is definitely due to more families submitting the application," said Dobson. "The whole district will reap the benefits."
THS Principal Vicki Bush gave a college remediation, drop-out, and graduation report. The current number of students who dropped out in the 2017-2018 school year was seven. This was a corrected number down from 16. Bush showed the drop-out rates have been tracked since at least the 2005-2006, when there were 50 students who dropped out.
The graduation rate for 2018-2019 was 99 percent.
College remediation rates were reported from the 2017 graduating class and the fall 2017 freshman class. The district's number of students needing remedial college classes were lower than the county and state.
ACT scores were higher by subject and overall, compared to the previous year.
Randy Underwood, executive director of operations and technology, gave the report on transportation, maintenance, and energy conservation. He said that 200 more students are riding the busses this year over last, and he and Ashlock have discussed adding two more drivers so students have a shorter time to wait for the bus after school. With all routes and shuttles, the district vehicles travel approximately 1,000 miles a day.
Traversa, a transportation tracking and management system, is being used on one district bus, and discussion of adding it to the entire fleet will take place at the November board meeting.
Ashlock reported the district has received a School Climate Transformation Grant. This will allow the district to implement "an evidence-based multi-tiered behavioral framework for improving behavioral outcomes and learning conditions for all students," according to U.S. Department of Education.
Impact Aid payments may be going up, as the school district is working to identify deeds owned by the federal government and Native tribes.
Almost 300 people answered the preliminary community bond survey, identifying what areas they would support improving in the district, including Sequoyah Pre-K's roof, HVAC system districtwide, expanding the middle school cafeteria, adding classrooms at the high schools, and new textbooks, among others.
"Next we will start attaching price tags with these things. We can't do them all," said Ashlock. "The vote will be in January 2021."
What's next
Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the conference room.
