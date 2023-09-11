Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tahlequah Public Schools' Gifted and Talented Education Program will hold a local advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 3:15 p.m. in the TPS Board of Education Conference Room, 225 N. Water Street.
This meeting is open to the public.
