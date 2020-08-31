We are living in unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and facing challenges in education unlike any we have ever faced. The pandemic has changed the way we kick off school, operate school buildings, and educate students.
Tahlequah Public Schools began classes Aug. 27, and families could choose between a traditional or virtual learning environment. Currently, about one-third of our students have chosen a virtual learning environment, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best education to all. The district vision statement is Removing Obstacles and Achieving Results, and we are dedicated to accomplishing this goal for all students, no matter what learning environment they choose.
Several administrative changes have been made for the 2020-2021 school year. Lacie Wilson was named Tahlequah High School principal and brings in two new assistant principals, Mark Jordan and Dusty Siefers. At Central Academy of Success, Jackie Willis is the new director of alternative education. Abby Keys assumed the lead at Tahlequah Middle Schools as principal and added Nita Wright as assistant principal. Alisha Rodgers is the new principal at Greenwood Elementary and moves up Ronda Reed as assistant principal. Nikki Molloy takes on a district role as director of Family and Community Engagement.
Joining our Tahlequah Tiger Team are the following.
Sequoyah: Crystal McGee and Sonya Davidson.
Cherokee: Amy Lopez Platas, Mylee Hewitt, Jami Guthrie-Springwater, Katelyn Watson, Mollie Hearn, and Morgan Smith.
Greenwood: Jeffery Bizzle, Lisa Tuck, and Taylor Walp.
Heritage: Josafina Canales, Traeton Dansby, Sally Simmons, Allie Robbins, McKinley Whitfield, Kathrn Carey, and Kelli Biggs.
Middle school: Audrie DeMoss, Dan Vivion, Aryn Holybee, Darrin Cook, Mary Spyers, Trico Blue, Madison Conn, and Ravyn Davis.
High school: Raven Owl, Brennan Lombardi, Ana Davis, Candice Yochum, Ed Haworth, Larissa Waits, Stacie Grooms, Marcus Klingsick, Dusty Sifers, Brodie Jones, Teri Williams, Katelyn Anderson, Samantha Allen, Laci Couch, and Carol Ryan.
Transportation: Shawn Knoder and Tom Ledbetter.
Maintenance: Adam Loughmiller, Rhonda Baird, Jody Cox, and Cindy Dallis.
Board of Education: Vanessa Willard.
It takes everyone working together during this unprecedented time to tackle the challenges we are facing. If all will do their part and social distance 6 feet, wear face coverings, self-screen before they are with others, and frequently wash their hands, we can help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and help ourselves and others stay healthy and safe.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.