TPS implements revision to attendance policy

As of Jan. 1, 2023, Tahlequah Public Schools students will have to present a doctor’s note to receive an excused absence for medical reasons.
Tanya Jones, TPS superintendent, said board policy 6009 was approved Dec. 13 at a Board of Education meeting.
She said the district has had an attendance policy for many years, wherein an excused absence requires medical documentation. In August 2020, the school board revised the policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID-19, that was changed, and for it to be an excused absence, parents were able to call in and say, ‘My child’s sick. They won’t be there today,’” said Jones.
She said since the school environment has become more "normal" since the COVID-19 pandemic began, officials have decided to revamp the original policy. TPS has decided to revert to its old policy due to the number of absences at each site.
“The State Report Card will come out after it is board approved by the Oklahoma State Board of Education in January, and we’ve got preliminary data,” said Jones. “They’ll give us grade letters on attendance, on academic achievement, all kinds of things, but our attendance grades are going to be D’s and F’s for every site, and that’s because of the number of absences.”
Not requiring documentation for medical absences, Jones said, can make it easier for students to just call in sick rather than attend classes.
While all sites have been affected by chronic absenteeism, Jones said she believes Tahlequah High School and Tahlequah Middle School have been dealing with it the most. She said the revised policy should not impact students negatively, as district officials hope it will just entice students to return to in-person learning.
Kair Ridenhour, executive director of elementary education, doesn’t think younger students will be affected at all by the change and sees it as an insurance policy to make sure support is put into place for students who are chronically absent.
“I just hope it makes all of our kids be at school when they can be at school, because you have to be at school to learn,” said Ridenhour. “When you miss a day of school, it usually takes two days to make up for what they lost that day at school.”
Ridenhour said the TPS elementary sites are starting to implement new learning tools, such as the reading program “HMH Into Reading,” with student attendance being key in making the application a success.
At TPS, students are allowed to have up to 10 days of unexcused absences per semester before truancy is enforced.
“We don’t want anyone to just take 10 days off just because they can,” said Jones. “I know some parents have been concerned like, ‘OK. My child is running a fever. Your policy says don’t bring them if they’re running a fever.’ Absolutely, but most likely that’s not going to happen 10 or more times in a semester, and if it does happen that often, they probably should be getting medical attention, anyway, to make sure there is nothing bad going on.”
Lacie Wilson, director of federal programs at TPS, said students ditching class has definitely been a problem for the past couple of years.
“My approach is always just that we work as a team, so I would say I want them to be here so they can learn,” said Wilson. “I hope parents would reach out to us or to any of the principals. If they have trouble getting them to school, or if there’s a reason they can’t be there, we would all want to work together to help the family.”
For students who do receive the correct documentation, Jones said, they will have to turn in the doctor’s note within five days of the absence. The paperwork can either be emailed to the site’s principal or a copy can be dropped off at the building’s front office.
“I would just say we want to work with parents and we want to help them,” said Wilson. “We’re not trying to create a burden by any means. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to help get the kiddos here. Whatever we can do to help them we certainly will.”
