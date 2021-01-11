Tahlequah Public Schools’ Indian Education Department will hold an open public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m.
The Tahlequah Public Schools’ Indian Education Parent Committee will hold an open parent meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at noon.
Both meetings shall be held via teleconference.
For a meeting invite to the Open Public Hearing and-or the Open Parent Meeting, contact Federal Programs Executive Director Tanya Jones at jonest@tahlequahschools.org or 918-458-4100 ext. 1019.
