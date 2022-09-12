Mostly sunny. High 84F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 2:51 pm
Tahlequah Public Schools’ Indian Education Department, Title VI, will hold an open parent committee meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m.
This public meeting will be held at the Board of Education Conference Room located at 225 N. Water Ave.
