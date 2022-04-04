Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Tahlequah Public Schools will hold a Johnson-O’Malley Program Parent Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. at the TPS Board of Education Office Conference Room at 225 N. Water St.
All interested parents are urged to attend.
