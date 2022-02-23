On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Tahlequah Public Schools Johnson O'Malley Program parent committee will hold an open meeting at 6 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education conference room at 225 N. Water Avenue.
TPS JOM parent committee to meet
